Elon Musk is once again at the center of a massive compensation disclosure, after Tesla reported his 2025 pay at around $158 billion, the highest ever recorded for a corporate executive. The figure includes about $132 billion in long-term stock incentives and about $26 billion from an additional award, based on accounting estimates. However, this is not actual cash income, as the payout depends on Tesla meeting future performance targets. It is also important to note that as of now, Elon Musk has not realized any of this compensation.

The reported number is derived using ‘grant-date fair value’, a standard accounting method that estimates what stock-based awards could be worth if all conditions are met over time. Tesla itself has highlighted that there is a significant gap between the latest figure and any real financial gain, since the compensation is entirely performance-driven. Musk does not receive a traditional salary package, and his earnings depend on the EV giant achieving a series of aggressive milestones tied to revenue growth, profitability, and especially market capitalization.

The compensation structure is part of a much larger long-term plan already approved by shareholders last year, which could scale to as much as $1 trillion over the next decade if Tesla achieves extraordinary growth. The plan is divided into multiple tranches, each tied to increasingly ambitious benchmarks like pushing Tesla’s market value toward $8 trillion or more, expanding production to tens of millions of vehicles annually, and deploying new technologies, including autonomous robotaxi fleets and humanoid robots.

This is not the first time Musk’s pay has sparked controversy. His earlier compensation plan, originally valued at around $56 billion, was cancelled by a Delaware court on the grounds that it was excessive, starting a prolonged legal battle and raising questions about corporate governance. In response, Tesla sought renewed shareholder approval and eventually moved its legal incorporation from Delaware to Texas. And despite the legal challenges and criticism, shareholders once again backed Musk’s leadership, approving the revised compensation framework by a wide margin.

To further secure his commitment, Tesla’s board also approved an interim stock award worth about $29 billion in August 2025, aimed at ensuring Musk remains with the company through at least 2030. Importantly, if all stock options tied to these plans are eventually exercised, Musk’s ownership stake in Tesla could rise toward 20-25%, giving him even greater influence over the company’s long-term direction.

The timing of the compensation disclosure comes as Tesla continues to face operational pressure, delivering 358,023 EVs in Q1 2026 and once again missing market expectations, highlighting ongoing demand concerns. Despite this, the company reported revenue of about $22.4 billion, up around 16% year-on-year, with net income near $477 million and improved cash flows, including around $1.4 billion in free cash flow. The mixed performance shows that the company is still growing financially but struggling to accelerate deliveries at the expected pace.

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