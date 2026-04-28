India’s home services startup Snabbit has raised $56 million in a Series D funding round led by Susquehanna Venture Capital (SIG) and Mirae Asset Venture Investments, along with participation from existing investors like Nexus Venture Partners and Lightspeed. The fresh funding has pushed the company’s valuation to around $350 million, almost double its earlier level. The round comes as Snabbit continues to scale its on-demand platform for household services across major Indian cities.

Snabbit operates in the fast-growing segment of instant home services, where users can book domestic help through a mobile app for tasks like cleaning, dishwashing, laundry assistance, and general household support. The platform functions on a quick matching model, connecting customers with nearby trained workers within short time windows, similar in operational design to ride-hailing platforms. This model is aimed at replacing fragmented and informal arrangements that have traditionally dominated household service markets in the country.

The company’s growth has been particularly strong in large metropolitan regions, including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. In these cities, demand for reliable, on-demand domestic help has increased sharply due to rising urbanization, changing household structures, and greater participation of dual-income families in the workforce. Snabbit has been scaling its supply network of service professionals in parallel, building a distributed workforce that allows it to fulfill a high volume of daily bookings.

At its current scale, Snabbit claims it is delivering over 40,000 jobs per day, a sharp rise from just around 400 daily jobs a year ago. On a monthly basis, the platform has crossed 1 million completed jobs, placing it among the more active players in the high-frequency household services segment. The company operates across 140 micro-markets and is supported by a network of over 15,000 service professionals.

A main reason behind investor interest is the improvement in unit economics. Snabbit has worked on reducing customer acquisition costs while increasing repeat usage rates, both of which are essential for long-term profitability in the home services industry. Earlier to this latest round, the startup had raised multiple rounds in quick succession, including $5.5 million in January 2025, $19 million in May, and $30 million in October.

The fresh capital is expected to be deployed across multiple strategic areas. A major focus will be geographic expansion, with plans to deepen penetration in existing metro cities while entering additional urban markets. Another priority is strengthening its technology infrastructure, particularly its matching algorithms and real-time scheduling systems, which are central to ensuring fast service fulfillment and maintaining quality standards. The firm is also expected to expand its service portfolio beyond core cleaning and household chores. The company is exploring adjacent categories like home-cooked meal services, childcare assistance, elder care support, and other at-home service offerings.

However, the sector is also highly competitive. Snabbit operates along with established players like Urban Company, which has a strong foothold in several service categories, as well as newer entrants like Pronto and other regional platforms attempting to capture niche segments. The competition is not only about customer acquisition but also about building a stable and scalable supply of trained workers, which is often the most challenging aspect of the business.

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