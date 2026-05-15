Indian ride-hailing startup Rapido has raised $240 million in a fresh funding round led by Prosus, taking the company’s valuation to about $3 billion. Existing investors, including WestBridge Capital and Accel, also participated in the round, which is part of a larger $730 million financing exercise. The new funding comes as Rapido strengthens its position against Uber and Ola in India’s fast-growing mobility market.

The latest investment marks one of the largest funding rounds in India’s mobility and transportation sector in recent months. While the current $240 million tranche is being infused directly into the business, the broader $730 million transaction also includes secondary share sales involving existing investors.

The company is expected to use the fresh capital to deepen its presence in existing markets, expand into new cities, strengthen technology infrastructure, and scale its captain network. A substantial portion of the investment may also go toward improving customer acquisition, reducing ride wait times, improving route optimization systems, and increasing operational efficiency across categories. Another key area likely to receive significant attention is electric mobility integration. Rapido has already explored partnerships and pilot initiatives involving electric two-wheelers, and the latest funding could help accelerate its EV-focused plans.

The funding round comes at a crucial time for India’s broader ride-hailing industry. For nearly a decade, Uber and Ola dominated app-based transportation in the country. However, Rapido has steadily emerged as a serious challenger, particularly in the two-wheeler and auto-rickshaw segments. Even in recent years, the company has expanded aggressively into cab services as well.

Financially, Rapido has also demonstrated significant improvement over the past year. The company’s operating revenue reportedly increased to around ₹934 crore in FY25 from about ₹648 crore in FY24, showing rapid growth in ride volumes and platform activity. More importantly, Rapido significantly reduced its losses during the same period. Net losses declined from about ₹371 crore to around ₹258 crore. Currently, Rapido operates in more than 400 cities across India and has built a particularly strong presence in Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, where affordable transportation options remain limited.

The company is also believed to be preparing structurally for a future public listing. Reports indicate that Rapido has undertaken governance-related restructuring steps commonly associated with IPO readiness. Although no official timeline has been announced, the scale of its latest financing round and improving financial metrics have intensified speculation that the startup could eventually explore public markets.

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