Anthropic has reportedly agreed terms for a massive $30 billion funding round that would value the AI startup at around $900 billion. The round is expected to be backed by major investors, including Sequoia Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks, and Altimeter, with some firms reportedly investing more than $2 billion each, reports the Financial Times. The potential deal comes just months after the company’s $30 billion Series G round, which valued it at around $380 billion.

The proposed financing would rank among the largest private capital raises ever completed in the technology sector and could make Anthropic the highest-valued privately held AI company globally, surpassing rival OpenAI, which was recently valued at around $852 billion after closing a record $122 billion funding round in March 2026.

The fundraising discussions reportedly accelerated in recent weeks after multiple institutional investors approached Anthropic seeking exposure to the booming generative AI market. The company’s chief financial officer, Krishna Rao, is said to be leading the financing effort. While the deal terms have reportedly been agreed upon, the transaction has not yet officially closed, and some details could still change before completion.

A major factor behind the valuation surge is Anthropic’s extraordinary revenue growth. Reports indicate the company’s annualized revenue was around $9 billion at the end of 2025. That figure has since reportedly climbed toward $45 billion annualized revenue in 2026. Much of this growth has been driven by enterprise subscriptions, AI coding tools, API usage, and corporate demand for large-scale AI integration.

The Dario Amodei-led firm has secured well over $50 billion in total funding commitments and investments since its founding in 2021. The company has also secured major strategic backing from some of the world’s largest technology companies. For example, Amazon has committed around $25 billion to Anthropic through multiple investment agreements and has integrated Claude models deeply into Amazon Web Services. Similarly, Google has also invested billions into the startup while providing cloud infrastructure and AI compute support through Google Cloud partnerships.

The timing of this potential funding round becomes even more significant as Anthropic is simultaneously said to be preparing internally for a possible IPO as early as October 2026. Reports suggest the company could eventually target a public offering capable of raising more than $60 billion, potentially making it one of the largest technology IPOs ever. And therefore, the firm is reportedly evaluating more carefully whether securing fresh private capital at a potential $900 billion valuation would strengthen its position ahead of entering public markets.

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