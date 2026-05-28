Apple’s upcoming iOS 27 update is expected to deliver the biggest Siri redesign since the assistant debuted in 2011, with the company reportedly rebuilding Siri as a persistent AI layer deeply integrated across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac ecosystem. The latest discussion around the update intensified after Bloomberg published conceptual renders based on internal information and sources familiar with Apple’s plans. Rather than functioning as a limited voice assistant, Siri is reportedly being repositioned as a conversational AI agent.

According to details highlighted in the report, the new Siri interface has been designed specifically for modern iPhone hardware and will reportedly live inside the Dynamic Island as an always-available assistant capable of interacting across apps, system tools, on-screen content, personal data, and web results simultaneously.

The images suggest that the Tim Cook-led firm is preparing a darker and more immersive Siri interface featuring floating cards, layered animations, chatbot-style conversations, and Dynamic Island integrations. The traditional ‘Hey Siri’ or side-button activation method is reportedly staying, but triggering Siri may now produce a redesigned Dynamic Island animation optimized for voice interactions and quick queries. The tech titan is also said to be introducing an entirely new ‘Search or Ask’ system that can be opened by swiping down from the top-center area of the display, effectively transforming Siri into a systemwide AI search and action hub.

Importantly, this new Search or Ask interface appears central to Apple’s AI strategy for iOS 27. The report suggests the menu will combine app launching, AI search, shortcuts, web results, and contextual suggestions inside a single interface. Siri may surface frequently used apps, recent searches, voice memo shortcuts, weather summaries, reminders, and contextual recommendations directly within the panel. Users could reportedly search notes, draft messages, create appointments, trigger app automations, or even ask AI-powered questions without jumping between applications. Apple is also said to be developing its own AI-based search system to compete more directly with services like Perplexity and Google’s AI search experiences, with responses displayed as expandable rich-text cards emerging from the Dynamic Island.

One of the most significant upgrades involves Siri’s ability to work across personal information and third-party AI systems. The reports indicate Siri will be able to analyze emails, notes, calendar events, contacts, reminders, messages, and even current screen activity to provide context-aware responses and actions. The iPhone maker is also reportedly preparing support for external AI agents through iOS 27, allowing users to route requests directly to services like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Anthropic’s Claude using a selectable dropdown interface inside Siri. Apple may also introduce a standalone conversational interface for Siri with persistent chat history, summarized conversation previews, voice and text input, and support for uploading files, photos, and documents for AI analysis.

Even apart from Siri, iOS 27 is rumoured to bring major AI upgrades to Apple’s core apps. Apple is reportedly integrating Siri directly into the Camera app as a dedicated capture mode capable of analyzing photos through AI agents or reverse-image systems, replacing the more limited Visual Intelligence implementation currently tied to Camera Control features. The Camera app may also gain customizable widget panels and professional-level controls for advanced photography users.

Meanwhile, in the Photos app, the tech titan is testing AI editing tools known internally as Reframe and Extend, allowing users to alter image composition and generate missing portions of photos using generative AI. The company is developing natural-language photo editing, allowing users to request edits through simple voice or text prompts.

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