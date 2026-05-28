Meta is preparing a major expansion of paid AI subscriptions as the company looks to turn Meta AI into a large-scale revenue stream rather than keeping it only a free assistant across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Under a new subscription brand called ‘Meta One’, the company plans to test premium AI plans priced at $7.99 and $19.99 per month, reports Bloomberg. The paid tiers will offer users access to higher AI compute capacity, deeper reasoning capabilities, and expanded image and video generation tools across Meta’s apps. At the same time, Meta AI will remain free for mainstream users.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led firm is aggressively trying to position Meta AI as a premium productivity and creativity platform capable of competing directly with OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus, Google’s Gemini Advanced, Microsoft Copilot Pro, and Anthropic’s Claude Pro. According to reports, the lower-priced ‘Meta One Plus’ plan (priced at $7.99 per month) will provide improved AI features for regular users, while the more expensive ‘Meta One Premium’ tier (priced at $19.99 per month) is designed for users requiring more intensive AI processing power. The premium plan is expected to unlock higher-capacity AI queries, more advanced ‘thinking mode’ capabilities for complex reasoning tasks, and stronger image and video generation tools integrated across Meta’s ecosystem.

The social media behemoth plans to initially test its Meta AI subscription plans in markets including Singapore, Guatemala, and Bolivia before considering broader expansion. Meta has also reportedly indicated that additional AI-related benefits tied to smart glasses and wearables will be introduced in later phases of the rollout.

Meta’s AI subscription rollout comes as the company rapidly expands generative AI across nearly all of its products. Meta AI is already integrated into Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, while the company is also extending AI features into smart glasses and wearable devices.

Along with its AI subscriptions, Meta is also rolling out consumer-focused premium plans globally for its core apps. Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus will each cost $3.99 per month, while WhatsApp Plus will be priced at $2.99 monthly. These subscriptions are aimed at regular users looking for additional app functionality rather than advanced AI access. Features include improved profile customization, exclusive reactions, expanded story insights, and other personalisation tools. The company plans to add more premium features over time.

The social media giant is also preparing premium subscription plans targeted at creators and businesses under the same ‘Meta One’ umbrella. The Meta One Essential plan, priced at $14.99 per month, will include features like verification badges, impersonation protection, and improved profile linking tools. A more expensive Meta One Advanced plan priced at $49.99 per month will provide additional visibility and audience-growth tools, including better placement in Facebook feeds and search results, stronger ‘Follow’ prompts on Reels, advanced analytics, and more.

The latest development comes as the company is heavily investing in AI infrastructure, including servers, GPUs, networking systems, and large-scale data centers. Meta spent around $72 billion on capital expenditure in 2025 and is now forecasting between $115 – $135 billion in spending for 2026 as it accelerates its AI expansion plans.

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