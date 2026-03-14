Meta is ending end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) messaging in Instagram DMs, and the feature will no longer be supported after May 8, 2026. The company has informed users to save any important encrypted chats, photos, or files before that date. The encrypted chat option was offered on Instagram as an added feature, unlike WhatsApp, where end-to-end encryption is enabled by default. Meta has also said the feature saw limited use on Instagram.

Notably, end-to-end encryption prevents anyone other than the sender and receiver from reading messages, including the platform itself. Instagram introduced encrypted chats as an optional feature for private conversations, allowing users to send messages, photos, voice notes, and files with additional privacy protections. The initiative originally emerged from a long-term strategy announced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2019, when the company said it planned to move toward a more privacy-focused messaging ecosystem across its services.

However, unlike WhatsApp, where end-to-end encryption has been enabled by default for every chat since 2016, Instagram’s encrypted messaging was optional and required users to manually start a special encrypted conversation mode. According to the social media behemoth, adoption remained relatively low compared with the overall scale of Instagram’s messaging activity. As a result, the firm concluded that removing the option would simplify the messaging system without significantly affecting most users’ experience.

For users who currently have encrypted conversations on Instagram, Meta has advised downloading their data before the feature is discontinued. After May 8, those encrypted chat threads may no longer be accessible in the app. The company is expected to provide notifications inside Instagram prompting users to back up their conversations and media files if they wish to keep them.

The decision also highlights how Meta Platforms is increasingly differentiating the roles of its various messaging products within its broader ecosystem. While Instagram is primarily designed around social networking, content sharing, and creator engagement, the company appears to be positioning WhatsApp as the central platform for private, secure messaging across its services. Last month, the social media giant announced that it plans to shut down the standalone website for Facebook Messenger by April 2026. Instead, users will be directed to access Messenger through Facebook or the mobile app. These moves clearly suggest Meta is consolidating how its messaging tools operate and reducing overlap between platforms.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →