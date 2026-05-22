Trump Mobile has acknowledged that a customer data exposure incident allowed personal information belonging to users to become publicly accessible online, reports TechCrunch. The confirmation came after security researchers, journalists, and several internet personalities claimed they were able to view sensitive customer records connected to the company’s unreleased ‘T1’ smartphone and related mobile service orders.

According to the report, the leaked information included customer names, home mailing addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses. Even multiple people who had pre-ordered Trump Mobile products said they were contacted by an outside researcher who demonstrated access to the information to prove the exposure was real.

Meanwhile, Trump Mobile spokesperson Chris Walker stated that the company’s internal systems were not directly breached. Instead, the firm claimed the issue was linked to a third-party platform provider that handled certain operations for the business. The company did not publicly identify the vendor involved. Walker also reportedly said there was no evidence that payment card information and financial records were exposed in the incident.

The controversy first gained momentum after YouTubers and online commentators reported being warned by an anonymous researcher about a major vulnerability in the pre-order system for the gold-colored T1 phone. Notably, popular creators Coffeezilla and penguinz0 both said their own personal information appeared in the exposed records. One of the more alarming claims surrounding the exposure was that attackers may have been able to retrieve large portions of the pre-order database. Reports suggested that while credit card numbers were not visible, enough personal information was available for identity fraud, phishing campaigns, SIM-swap attempts, and targeted scams.

The incident also raised broader questions about the security readiness of Trump Mobile itself. The company is part of a wider Trump-branded consumer technology push associated with the business empire of Donald Trump and his family. Trump Mobile had marketed itself heavily toward conservative consumers, promising an America-focused wireless experience and promoting the T1 smartphone as a patriotic alternative to mainstream devices.

Importantly, the T1 phone had already faced scrutiny before the data exposure story emerged. Earlier promotional material reportedly described the device as ‘Made in the USA’, but later wording became more vague, using phrases such as ‘designed with American values’. Another detail attracting attention was the apparent gap between rumoured preorder numbers and the figures allegedly visible through the exposed database. Some online supporters had claimed the phone received nearly 600,000 orders, but researchers examining the accessible records estimated there were closer to 10,000 unique customers and around 30,000 orders overall. Those figures have not been independently verified by Trump Mobile.

The timing of the incident is particularly damaging because Trump Mobile is still in an early launch phase and trying to establish trust in a highly competitive telecom market.

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