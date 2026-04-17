Anthropic has introduced a new experimental product called Claude Design, a tool that can turn simple text prompts into visuals like app designs, presentations, and marketing content. It is part of the company’s effort to expand its Claude platform beyond text and coding into creative work. Users can generate and refine designs through conversation, making quick changes without using traditional design software. The feature is powered by the latest Claude models and is currently available as a research preview for Pro, Team, and Enterprise users.

Claude Design allows users to describe ideas in natural language, like requesting a mobile app interface, a product landing page, or a pitch deck, and receive structured visual outputs within seconds. These outputs can then be iteratively improved through follow-up prompts, allowing a continuous feedback loop that mimics working with a human designer.

One of the key aspects of Claude Design is its ability to go beyond static image generation. The system is designed to produce multi-screen layouts, interactive prototypes, and presentation-ready assets. This includes UI/UX mockups, marketing visuals, branded documents, and even early-stage product flows. And by integrating conversational editing with visual generation, the tool reduces the need to switch between ideation, drafting, and refinement stages across different software platforms.

The latest AI tool is powered by advanced iterations of Claude models, including Claude Opus 4.7, which has been optimized for complex reasoning, structured outputs, and multimodal understanding. Claude Design also introduces features that resemble professional design workflows. Users can directly edit components within generated visuals, leave feedback in a comment-style format, and use dynamic controls to adjust design styles.

The Dario Amodei-led firm appears to be targeting a wide spectrum of users with this release. For non-designers, the tool offers a way to quickly translate ideas into tangible visuals without needing specialized skills. At the same time, for design teams, it can function as a quick prototyping tool, accelerating brainstorming and early-stage development.

The product is being rolled out cautiously as a research preview, indicating that Anthropic is still evaluating performance, usability, and safety implications. Access is currently limited to higher-tier users, including Pro, Team, and Enterprise subscribers, which allows the company to gather feedback from more advanced use cases before a broader release. The latest development comes at a time when AI firms are increasingly targeting the creative space, with companies like OpenAI, Google, and Adobe, along with platforms like Canva and Figma, pushing toward more automated and conversational design tools.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →