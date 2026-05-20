Github, the Microsoft-owned code hosting and sharing giant, has said via official posts on X, that a recent cyber attack resulted in hackers stealing data stored in the platform’s internal repositories. The number of such repositories that hackers gained unauthorised access to, stands at 3800 as of now.

The platform also said that as of now, it has “no evidence of impact to customer information stored outside of GitHub’s internal repositories (such as our customers’ enterprises, organizations, and repositories)”. Github will continue to update in terms of the overall scale of the attack as investigation progresses.

We are investigating unauthorized access to GitHub’s internal repositories. While we currently have no evidence of impact to customer information stored outside of GitHub’s internal repositories (such as our customers’ enterprises, organizations, and repositories), we are closely… — GitHub (@github) May 19, 2026

Github hasn’t officially confirmed the group behind the attack, though popular tech blog Bleeping Computer reports Team PCP claiming access to nearly 4000 repositories. The report also states that the hack happened due to an employee installing a malicious VS Code extension. Github has since removed the said trojanized extension from the VS Code marketplace and has secured the compromised device.

Hackers have increasingly started targeting and successfully breaching through security of open-source platforms. Team PCP has been notoriously linked to several such recent attacks, including another one on GitHub, and over PyPI, NPM, and Docker.

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