Amazon has denied reports claiming that it is planning to cut around 14,000 jobs in May 2026, stating that there is no such confirmed layoff plan. The speculation had spread after reports emerged suggesting that the e-commerce behemoth was preparing another major round of corporate restructuring. In response to these reports, the company clarified to several media outlets that these claims are not based on any official internal decision or announcement. The rumour gained attention because of ongoing discussions around cost-cutting and past workforce reductions at Amazon. However, the firm has made it clear that the specific figure and timeline being circulated are inaccurate.

The reports, which initially surfaced on online discussion platforms and were later picked up by sections of the media, suggested that the proposed layoffs would largely affect Amazon’s corporate workforce rather than its warehouse and delivery network. Some versions of the claim indicated that middle management roles and support functions could be the most impacted. However, the company has not confirmed any such targeted reduction.

The timing of this whole scenario becomes even more critical as it coincides with a phase where Amazon is aggressively recalibrating its long-term business strategy, particularly around profitability, operational efficiency, and emerging technologies like AI. Since late 2025, the company has already carried out some of its most significant workforce reductions. For example, in October 2025, Amazon announced layoffs affecting around 14,000 employees, largely within its corporate structure, as part of efforts to streamline decision-making and reduce managerial layers. This was followed by an even larger round in January 2026, when about 16,000 jobs were cut, taking the combined total to almost 30,000 layoffs within a short span of a few months. These cuts were primarily concentrated in corporate, technology, and support functions.

These moves were positioned as part of a broader strategy under CEO Andy Jassy to improve efficiency, eliminate redundancies, and redirect resources toward priority areas like artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and high-growth verticals. It is worth noting that the firm has a history of large-scale layoffs. In 2022, Amazon cut more than 27,000 jobs across multiple rounds, and in 2023, it was estimated to have eliminated over 18,000 roles as it restructured its workforce amid slowing growth and rising costs.

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