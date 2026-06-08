OpenAI is reportedly planning a major overhaul of ChatGPT as it prepares for a potential IPO in the coming years. The company wants to transform ChatGPT from a chatbot into a broader AI ‘superapp’ where users can do much more than ask questions, reports the Financial Times. The platform is expected to bring together AI-powered coding tools, content creation features, image generation, AI agents, and third-party services within a single app.

The move comes as the Sam Altman-led firm recently disclosed that the platform has reached around 900 million weekly active users globally and more than 50 million paying consumer subscribers. With user growth already at massive scale, the company’s next challenge is increasing engagement and generating more revenue from existing users. Therefore, rather than encouraging people to use ChatGPT only for conversations, OpenAI wants users to spend more time inside its ecosystem for work, coding, research, content creation, and other tasks.

A major focus of the overhaul is Codex, the firm’s AI-powered coding platform. Recent reports indicate that Codex has already grown to more than 5 million weekly users, with most of them paying customers. And now, OpenAI is expected to give Codex a much more prominent place inside ChatGPT because software development has become one of the most valuable areas in AI.

The redesign is expected to roll out through updates to ChatGPT’s web and mobile apps. OpenAI reportedly plans to make coding tools, image generation features, and AI agents easier to access while also expanding integrations with external services. Partnerships with companies like Canva and Booking.com are expected to play a bigger role in the platform. The long-term goal is to allow users not just to ask questions but to get tasks completed. In the future, AI agents inside ChatGPT could help users create software, plan trips, manage schedules, generate content, conduct research, and coordinate workflows across multiple services.

The company’s enterprise business is becoming increasingly important in this strategy. OpenAI reportedly serves around 2 million business customers, and enterprises currently contribute around 40% of the company’s revenue. That figure is expected to rise to about 50% by the end of 2026.

At the same time, the superapp project is also closely linked to OpenAI’s long-term plans as a company. Although CEO Sam Altman has not committed to a timeline for an IPO, reports suggest the AI giant is taking steps that would make it better prepared for public markets.

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