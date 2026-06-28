After nearly two weeks of negotiations, the Trump administration is reportedly preparing to ease restrictions on Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5 AI model. Officials are said to be close to approving the model’s public return following discussions with Anthropic over security safeguards, although the final decision still depends on the completion of an ongoing national security review, reports Axios.

The dispute began on June 12, when the US government issued an export-control order requiring Anthropic to suspend access to both Claude Fable 5 and Claude Mythos 5 over national security concerns. The order came just three days after Fable 5 was launched on June 9, making it one of the shortest-lived launches of a frontier AI model. The restrictions applied to foreign nationals both inside and outside the United States, including Anthropic’s own non-US employees.

Since the company could not practically separate eligible and ineligible users across its global services, it decided to disable both models worldwide. Officials were reportedly concerned that the models’ advanced capabilities could be misused by foreign military or intelligence agencies, particularly for identifying software vulnerabilities and supporting sophisticated cyberattacks.

Claude Fable 5 is Anthropic’s most advanced public AI model, designed for developers, enterprises and researchers. It offers a 1 million-token context window, allowing users to analyze extremely large documents, codebases and research papers in a single conversation. Anthropic has said Fable 5 underwent extensive internal testing as well as external evaluations involving independent security researchers, US government agencies and the UK’s AI Safety Institute before its release. The company has argued that although the government was concerned about a possible ‘jailbreak’ technique, its testing did not find any universal method that could broadly bypass the model’s safety systems.

In parallel, OpenAI also delayed the full public rollout of GPT-5.6 at the government’s request while limiting access to a small group of vetted partners.

Meanwhile, a major breakthrough came on June 26, when the Commerce Department partially reversed its earlier restrictions by allowing Anthropic to restore Claude Mythos 5 for more than 100 trusted US organizations. These organizations include government agencies, major Fortune 500 companies, cybersecurity firms and operators of critical infrastructure, many of which are part of Anthropic’s Project Glasswing initiative.

Although Fable 5 and Mythos 5 are built on the same underlying AI model, they are intended for different users. Fable 5 is the public version designed for broad commercial use and includes built-in safeguards that block certain high-risk requests. Mythos 5 is a specialized cybersecurity model that relaxes some of those safeguards so security professionals can better detect software flaws and defend critical infrastructure.

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