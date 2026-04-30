Amazon reported better-than-expected performance for the first quarter of 2026. The company posted revenue of $181.5 billion, showing about 17% year-on-year growth, while net income increased to $30.3 billion, representing one of the sharpest profit increases in its recent history.

A major driver behind this performance was Amazon Web Services (AWS), which delivered 28% year-on-year growth – its fastest pace in several years. The division generated $37.6 billion in revenue in Q1 2026, exceeding analyst expectations and accounting for around 21% of Amazon’s total revenue base despite being only one segment of the business. The segment reported operating income of about $14.2 billion, up significantly from $11.5 billion a year earlier, translating into an operating margin of almost 37-38%, far higher than Amazon’s retail operations. Even AWS alone contributed around 59% of Amazon’s total operating income.

The growth shows that companies are once again spending more on cloud services, especially as they invest heavily in generative AI, machine learning, and large-scale data processing. Notably, AI has become central to Amazon’s growth. The Andy Jassy-led firm has been strengthening its position through investments in AI startups like Anthropic, as well as by developing its own ecosystem of machine learning tools and services. At the hardware level, the company is investing heavily in proprietary chips like Trainium and Graviton, aiming to reduce dependence on third-party suppliers and lower the cost of running large AI models.

The company’s overall operating income increased to about $23.9 billion, showing improved efficiency even as it continues to expand aggressively. However, this growth is accompanied by an unprecedented level of capital spending. Amazon allocated more than $40 billion in capital expenditures during the quarter, with projections suggesting up to $200 billion in spending for the full year. These investments are largely directed toward data centers, AI infrastructure, networking capacity, and semiconductor development. As a result, free cash flow dropped sharply to just $1.2 billion, compared to about $25.9 billion a year earlier.

Apart from AI and its core businesses, the company is also continuing to invest in future-facing initiatives. These include satellite internet under Project Kuiper, AI-powered shopping tools like its assistant ‘Rufus’, as well as advancements in robotics and automation across its fulfillment network.

Beyond cloud, Amazon continued to see strong momentum in its core commercial segments, particularly e-commerce and advertising. The company’s North America retail segment generated $104.1 billion in revenue, up 12% year-on-year, while its international segment grew even faster at 19% to $39.8 billion. Notably, operating income in North America grew to $8.3 billion, while international operations also improved to $1.4 billion. At the same time, the company’s advertising business has also emerged as a major high-margin pillar. In Q1 2026, advertising revenue reached about $17.2 billion, growing around 22-24% year-on-year.

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