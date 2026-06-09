SpaceX’s satellite internet venture Starlink is reportedly facing fresh delays in securing final regulatory clearance to begin commercial operations in India, as authorities reassess national security implications linked to its use in conflict regions like Iran. India has not halted Starlink permanently, but the final stage of approvals has slowed significantly due to heightened caution within the Department of Telecommunications and security agencies, reports Bloomberg. The situation becomes even more critical as SpaceX moves closer to a potential IPO.

Notably, the company had already cleared several earlier licensing stages, but spectrum allocation, FDI approval, and final security certification remain pending before a commercial launch can begin.

The main trigger behind the renewed scrutiny is Starlink’s documented presence in Iran during periods of internet shutdowns and geopolitical conflict. The report indicates that despite Iranian restrictions banning its use, Starlink terminals have been smuggled into the country and used to restore connectivity during blackouts. This has made the system a global reference point for how satellite internet can bypass state-controlled networks, especially during wartime or internal unrest. Indian officials are now examining whether similar scenarios could create challenges for enforcement of lawful communication controls within the country.

Security agencies in India are particularly focused on the ‘uncontrolled connectivity’ aspect of low-Earth orbit satellite networks. Unlike traditional telecom systems that rely on domestic fiber and cellular infrastructure, Starlink operates through a global satellite constellation, making it harder to enforce real-time interception or shutdown in sensitive situations. Therefore, authorities are reportedly concerned about potential misuse in conflict-prone regions and during law-and-order emergencies, where internet restrictions are sometimes used as part of security protocols. These concerns have led to a more cautious evaluation of Starlink’s compliance with India’s interception and monitoring requirements.

Adding to the complexity, Starlink’s entry is also caught up in India’s broader satellite telecom regulatory framework, where spectrum allocation rules and pricing mechanisms are still under dispute between regulatory bodies. Even as some approvals have already been granted at earlier stages, final authorization requires coordination between the telecom department, space regulator IN-SPACe, and the Union government. This multi-layered approval structure has slowed down not only Starlink but also other satellite internet providers planning entry into India’s rapidly evolving market.

Along with security concerns, regulators are also reviewing Starlink’s foreign investment structure and operational control mechanisms. Officials have reportedly raised questions about ownership layers, data routing, and potential cross-border control risks. While Starlink has partnered with Indian telecom players in anticipation of launch, including Airtel and Jio, these partnerships are not sufficient on their own to secure final clearance.

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