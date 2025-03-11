India’s second largest telecom network by subscriber base — Airtel, has announced a partnership with SpaceX to introduce Starlink’s satellite internet services to the country. This marks a major step for Starlink, which has long sought entry into the Indian market but faced regulatory hurdles.

“Airtel announced today an agreement with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s high-speed internet services to its customers in India. This is the first agreement to be signed in India, which is subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorizations to sell Starlink in India. It enables Airtel and SpaceX to further explore how Starlink can complement and expand Airtel’s offerings, and how Airtel’s expertise in the Indian market complements SpaceX’s direct offerings to consumers and businesses,” Airtel said in an official statement. The company also announced the development in a post on X.

It will take some time for the fruits of this partnership to fully materialize, since its execution remains contingent on approvals from the country’s telecom and space regulatory bodies, including the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe). SpaceX previously attempted to enter the Indian market but was forced to refund customer preorders in 2022 after failing to secure the necessary licenses.

Under the terms of the partnership, Bharti Airtel will serve as a key distributor for Starlink, making its satellite internet hardware and services available to consumers through Airtel’s existing retail and distribution network. This arrangement is expected to facilitate wider accessibility to Starlink’s services, especially in areas where traditional broadband infrastructure is limited or non-existent. Additionally, the agreement may involve resource-sharing between Airtel and Starlink to optimize connectivity. This could mean leveraging Airtel’s existing telecom infrastructure alongside Starlink’s network of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to improve internet reach and reliability. Both companies have indicated a focus on bridging the digital divide by providing high-speed broadband to underserved communities, particularly in rural areas, schools, healthcare centers, and government facilities.

“This collaboration enhances our ability to bring world-class high-speed broadband to even the most remote parts of India, ensuring that every individual, business, and community has reliable internet,” Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Bharti Airtel, commented on the matter.

Starlink’s satellite-based model allows it to offer internet services in geographically challenging regions where conventional infrastructure is not feasible, unlike traditional broadband providers that rely on fiber-optic networks and cellular towers. This capability is particularly relevant for India, where millions of people in rural and remote areas still lack reliable internet access. The partnership between Airtel and SpaceX introduces a new competitive force in India’s broadband sector, which is currently led by Reliance Jio. Jio has made aggressive investments in telecom infrastructure, including spending $19 billion in airwave auctions to secure a commanding position in the broadband market