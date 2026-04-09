Anthropic has appointed Amlan Mohanty to lead its India policy and external affairs, as the US-based AI firm deepens its push into one of its fastest-growing markets. The company sees India as a key hub for AI adoption and governance, with the country already emerging as its second-largest market for Claude, accounting for around 7.2% of global Claude usage. Mohanty, a former Google policy lead and Centre for Responsible AI fellow, will focus on regulatory engagement and partnerships across government and industry. This comes just months after the AI firm appointed former Microsoft India chief Irina Ghose to lead its India expansion.

The appointment comes at a time when Anthropic is actively expanding its footprint in India, both commercially and institutionally. The company has been positioning the country as a strategic priority, not just for market growth but also for shaping global AI governance frameworks. Mohanty is expected to play a central role in building relationships with policymakers, regulators, and industry stakeholders, as India works toward defining its approach to AI regulation, data governance, and responsible deployment. His mandate will also include strengthening the company’s presence in policy discussions and aligning its ‘safety-first’ AI development philosophy with the country’s evolving regulatory environment.

Mohanty brings a diverse mix of experience across government, academia, and industry. Before joining Anthropic, he worked as an associate fellow at the Centre for Responsible AI and held key public policy roles at Google India, where he dealt with issues like privacy, platform regulation, and AI governance. He has also been associated with India’s policy ecosystem through roles at NITI Aayog and Carnegie India, contributing to emerging technology policy discussions, and has taught AI policy and technology regulation at leading academic institutions.

“I respect Anthropic’s research and safety-first approach to building AI, which aligns with my personal values. The people I’ve met are smart, mission-driven and intellectually honest – and they ship great products at incredible speed!” Mohanty noted.

Anthropic has been expanding its operational presence in India, including plans to establish offices and deepen enterprise partnerships. The company is preparing to open its first office in Bengaluru. Notably, in late 2025, the company informed that the facility is expected to become operational in early 2026. This office will serve as its primary base in the country, from where it aims to build local teams, scale enterprise adoption, and engage more closely with research institutions and policy stakeholders. The expansion also comes along with growing industry collaborations, including a tie-up with Infosys, as India’s IT sector navigates disruption and transformation driven by generative AI technologies.

A key factor driving this focus is the rapid growth of India’s digital and developer ecosystem. The country has over 1 billion internet users and added more than 5 million developers in a single year, making it one of the largest and fastest-growing talent pools globally. And therefore, India has emerged as a major battleground for global AI firms, including competitors like OpenAI and Google DeepMind, all of which are expanding their presence in the country.

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