OpenAI has reportedly finalized a $10 billion joint venture with major private-equity firms to speed up enterprise AI adoption. The participating firms include TPG, Brookfield Asset Management, Bain Capital, Advent International, and 15 others, reports Bloomberg. The new entity is named ‘The Deployment Company’, and it will focus on rolling out AI across companies owned by these private-equity firms.

Under this structure, the Sam Altman-led firm has created a separate joint-venture entity in which outside investors are putting in over $4 billion, valuing the venture at around $10 billion. OpenAI is also adding about $1.5 billion of its own capital, ensuring it stays closely involved and aligned with the project’s success. The private-equity firms receive equity stakes in this new company, allowing them to share in the financial upside as AI adoption grows across their portfolio businesses.

At the same time, OpenAI is expected to retain significant control through governance rights and its technical role. The venture will act as a dedicated deployment arm, generating revenue by helping companies implement AI, integrating tools into operations, and scaling usage across multiple businesses rather than selling software one client at a time. The move becomes significant as the participating private-equity firms collectively manage massive portfolios of companies across sectors like healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, finance, retail, and energy. Notably, the global private-equity sector manages an estimated more than $13 trillion in assets.

The joint venture will function as a hybrid between a technology integrator and an operational transformation platform. Its role will include deploying AI tools into enterprise systems like customer relationship management (CRM) platforms, enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, and internal data infrastructures. It will also support customization of AI models for specific industries – like, automating clinical documentation in healthcare, optimizing supply chains in manufacturing, improving risk analysis in financial services, and more.

The development comes as enterprise AI adoption is accelerating at a rapid pace across industries. By 2025, the enterprise AI software market had already reached an estimated $75.6 billion. Tech giants like Microsoft and Google are aggressively expanding in this space. For example, Microsoft has embedded its Copilot assistant across the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, reaching over 1 million enterprise users, while Google entered the segment with its Gemini Enterprise platform aimed at transforming workplace productivity.

Even OpenAI’s most prominent and direct competitor, Anthropic, is scaling rapidly in the enterprise segment, now serving more than 300,000 business customers and integrating its Claude AI directly into corporate workflows. By mid-2025, Anthropic was estimated to hold around 32% of enterprise large language model usage, compared to about 25% for OpenAI.

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