Microsoft is expanding its push into AI-powered workplace software with the launch of a new $99-per-user-per-month enterprise bundle called Microsoft 365 E7. This new subscription combines the company’s most advanced productivity tools with generative AI assistants, automation agents, and enterprise security systems. The bundle builds on the existing Microsoft 365 ecosystem – including apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams – while integrating Copilot, the tech titan’s AI assistant. The bundle also introduces tools for deploying AI agents capable of performing multi-step tasks across company systems. The firm plans to make the package available to enterprise customers beginning May 1.

Microsoft 365 E7 essentially bundles together several products that companies previously purchased separately, including the high-end Microsoft 365 E5 productivity suite, the Copilot AI assistant, advanced security and identity tools, and a new layer of AI-driven automation capabilities.

At the core of the bundle is Copilot. Notably, Copilot can automatically draft reports in Word, generate slide decks in PowerPoint based on short prompts, analyse complex datasets in Excel, summarize long email threads in Outlook, and extract key points from meetings held in Teams. The system works by accessing information from a user’s emails, documents, chats, and corporate databases, allowing it to generate responses that reflect the context of ongoing work within an organization. The Satya Nadella-led firm has been gradually embedding Copilot into nearly all of its software products since the feature was first introduced in 2023. In earlier enterprise plans, companies typically paid about $30 per user per month to add Copilot capabilities to their existing Microsoft 365 subscriptions.

Another major feature introduced with the E7 package is support for AI agents, digital systems capable of carrying out complex workflows across multiple applications. These agents are designed to handle tasks that traditionally require multiple manual steps. Microsoft believes such agents will eventually become a common part of corporate workflows. Most importantly, Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI has also played a key role in building these capabilities.

Meanwhile, to support these capabilities, the new bundle also incorporates Microsoft’s broader enterprise infrastructure and security ecosystem. This includes identity and access management through Microsoft Entra, cybersecurity protections from Microsoft Defender, device and application management through Microsoft Intune, and data governance and compliance tools from Microsoft Purview.

The move becomes significant considering the fact that the Microsoft 365 E5 license alone typically costs large organizations around $60 per user per month, while Copilot previously added another $30 per user. At the same time, competition in the AI-powered workplace software market has intensified. Other major technology companies, including Google, are racing to embed generative AI into productivity platforms used by businesses around the world.

