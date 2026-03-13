After leading Adobe for nearly 18 years, CEO Shantanu Narayen has announced that he plans to step down from the role. Narayen, who became chief executive in 2007, oversaw the company’s transition from traditional boxed software to cloud-based services. During his tenure, Adobe launched the subscription platform Adobe Creative Cloud and expanded strongly into digital marketing and enterprise software. As of now, no successor has been officially announced, and the company said he will remain CEO until a successor is appointed, after which he will continue as chairman of the board.

Narayen’s departure will mark the end of one of the longest and most influential leadership tenures in the modern technology industry. When he took charge in December 2007, succeeding Bruce Chizen, Adobe was primarily known for selling packaged software like Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, and Adobe Acrobat through one-time licenses. Over the next decade and a half, Narayen led a major transformation that fundamentally changed the company’s business model and positioned Adobe as one of the world’s leading cloud software providers.

One of Narayen’s most significant strategic moves was the shift to a subscription-based model. In 2013, Adobe formally transitioned its creative software ecosystem into the Creative Cloud, a platform that allowed customers to access applications through monthly or annual subscriptions instead of purchasing standalone software packages. Under Narayen’s leadership, the firm also expanded beyond creative tools and built a major presence in digital marketing and enterprise experience software. Through acquisitions and internal development, the company developed a suite of business tools that help companies manage digital advertising, analyse customer behaviour, and personalize online experiences. And these capabilities became part of the Adobe Experience Platform.

Even the financial results of this transformation were substantial. When Narayen became CEO in 2007, Adobe’s annual revenue was around $3 billion. Over the following years, the company’s business expanded dramatically, with annual revenues eventually surpassing $25 billion.

However, despite these achievements, Adobe now faces a rapidly changing technology landscape, particularly with the rise of AI in creative workflows. Software companies across the technology sector are racing to integrate advanced AI-powered tools into their platforms. Adobe itself has been investing heavily in AI capabilities across its ecosystem. One of its most prominent initiatives is Adobe Firefly, a family of generative AI models designed specifically for creative work. Another key AI initiative is Adobe Sensei, the company’s long-running AI and machine learning framework that powers many intelligent features across Adobe products.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →