Google is now rolling out a feature in the US that lets users change their Gmail address username, the part before ‘@gmail.com’, without needing to create a new account. The update keeps the same Google Account, so all data like emails, Google Drive files, Photos, and YouTube activity remains unchanged. After the change, the old email address still works as an alias, so messages sent to it will still reach the inbox. This comes after the company quietly initiated a trial of Gmail username edits in December 2025.

This change represents a major shift. Since Gmail launched in 2004, the username chosen at signup has effectively been fixed for life. While users could change display names or create email aliases in certain cases, the actual Gmail address itself could not be modified. This often created long-term inconvenience for users who picked casual, school-related, or unprofessional usernames early in life and later wanted something more suitable for work and public use.

Now, with the new system, the Sundar Pichai-led firm is separating the concept of a ‘login identity’ from the visible email address more clearly. The Google Account remains the central identity across all services, meaning the account structure does not change. Only the Gmail address associated with sending and receiving mail is updated. This allows continuity across Google’s ecosystem, including services like Google Drive, Google Photos, Google Calendar, and YouTube, where account history, subscriptions, uploads, and stored files remain fully intact.

To update their Gmail address under this new feature, users have to visit Google Account settings. Under this section, they can go to personal information or account identity options and select the change email address feature. After choosing a new username and confirming it, the update is applied automatically across all Google services without any need for manual data transfer or account migration.

A critical part of the update is that the previous Gmail address is not removed from the system. Instead, it is retained as an alias. This ensures backward compatibility, meaning any emails sent to the old address continue arriving in the same inbox. This reduces the risk of communication gaps, especially for users who may have shared their old email with contacts, businesses, and online services over many years. In simple words, the system supports multiple email identities tied to one unified account.

However, the feature is not unlimited in flexibility. The tech titan has introduced safeguards to prevent misuse, like restricting how frequently a user can change their Gmail address. In most cases, users are expected to be limited to one change within a defined time period, like 12 months. These restrictions help prevent identity abuse, spam evasion, and confusion caused by frequent email switching.

The rollout is also not immediate for all users. Google is deploying the feature in stages, starting with users in the United States. This gradual release approach is typically used for major account-level changes, allowing Google to monitor system performance, gather feedback, and address potential technical or security issues before expanding availability more widely.

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