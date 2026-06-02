Alphabet has revealed plans to raise $80 billion in fresh equity capital, marking one of the largest stock fundraising efforts ever attempted by a publicly traded company. The Google parent said the proceeds will be used to expand AI infrastructure and global computing capacity as demand for its AI services from both enterprises and consumers continues to exceed the company’s current capacity. The announcement comes just weeks after management lifted its 2026 capital expenditure outlook to $180-190 billion.

The financing package is structured in three parts. Alphabet plans to raise $30 billion through public offerings, launch a $40 billion at-the-market share sale program that will allow it to gradually issue stock over time, and secure a $10 billion private investment from Berkshire Hathaway. The scale of the transaction is exceptional given Alphabet’s financial strength. The company already holds more than $126 billion in liquid assets and remains one of the world’s most profitable corporations.

A major point of the deal is Berkshire Hathaway’s involvement. The investment giant has agreed to purchase $5 billion of Alphabet Class A shares and $5 billion of Class C shares, deepening a position it has been building since 2025. Following the transaction, Berkshire’s total Alphabet stake is expected to exceed $26 billion, making Google one of its most significant equity investments. The move is being viewed as a powerful endorsement of Alphabet’s AI strategy, particularly because Berkshire has historically favoured businesses with durable cash flows and has generally been selective about large technology investments.

Meanwhile, the development also reveals how the economics of AI have changed. Building frontier AI systems now requires vast investments in data centers, custom chips, networking hardware, storage systems and electricity infrastructure. Alphabet is aggressively scaling its in-house Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), cloud computing capacity and Gemini AI ecosystem to compete against rivals like Microsoft, OpenAI, Amazon and Meta. Industry-wide AI capital expenditure is expected to reach several hundred billion dollars annually, transforming what was once viewed as a software business into a highly capital-intensive infrastructure industry.

Alphabet’s latest move follows a period of unusually aggressive financing activity. Over the past year, the company has reportedly raised around $85 billion through debt markets, pushing total debt above $100 billion, while simultaneously reducing the importance of share repurchases in its capital allocation strategy. This shows a notable shift for a company that historically generated enough cash to fund growth, acquisitions and buybacks without resorting to large-scale equity issuance.

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