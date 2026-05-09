Anthropic has reportedly secured another major AI infrastructure partnership, signing a seven-year, $1.8 billion deal with Akamai Technologies as demand for AI infrastructure continues to surge. The agreement will help power Anthropic’s Claude AI models using Akamai’s cloud and edge network infrastructure, reports Bloomberg. The deal is a major win for Akamai, which has traditionally focused on internet delivery and cybersecurity rather than large-scale AI cloud computing.

Instead of relying only on hyperscale cloud providers, Anthropic is expanding into a more distributed infrastructure strategy that includes edge computing networks like Akamai’s. Notably, Akamai operates one of the world’s largest distributed edge platforms, originally designed to accelerate internet traffic and secure digital content. Now, that same architecture is being repurposed to support AI workloads, especially inference tasks that benefit from low latency and geographically distributed processing.

Financially, the contract is structured as a long-term commitment worth around $1.8 billion over seven years, making it one of the larger AI-related infrastructure deals outside the traditional cloud giants. For Akamai, the deal represents a strategic turning point. Historically, the company built its business around content delivery networks (CDNs), which optimize website performance and cybersecurity. While it has been gradually expanding into cloud services through its Akamai Connected Cloud platform, this partnership positions it more directly within the AI infrastructure ecosystem.

From Anthropic’s perspective, the agreement is notable as the company is scaling its Claude models rapidly to meet enterprise demand, which has surged across coding tools, research applications, and business automation systems. Running frontier AI systems requires massive GPU clusters, high-speed networking, and continuous cloud availability. As a result, Anthropic has been locking in multi-year infrastructure commitments to ensure stable access to compute as demand grows. This becomes even more critical as the company is competing with AI giants like OpenAI in securing large-scale computing capacity.

The development comes just days after Anthropic reportedly committed around $200 billion in a massive five-year infrastructure agreement with Google, securing long-term access to Google Cloud and its TPU chip ecosystem. The deal, expected to scale significantly from around 2027, also involves Broadcom in building multi-gigawatt AI compute capacity. Earlier, the company also expanded its partnership with Amazon, committing to spend more than $100 billion over a decade on AWS infrastructure while securing up to 5 gigawatts of compute capacity powered by Trainium chips. Estimates suggest that Anthropic would spend around $80–$100 billion across cloud providers, including Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, by 2029 alone.

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