Meta has officially ended end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for Instagram Direct Messages from May 8, reversing a privacy feature it introduced in 2023. The company said only a small number of users were actively using encrypted chats, leading it to shut down the feature entirely. With the change, Instagram DMs will now return to Meta’s regular messaging system, allowing the platform to scan messages for moderation, safety, and harmful content detection.

The move is one of Meta’s biggest reversals on privacy in recent years. In 2019, CEO Mark Zuckerberg had publicly outlined a ‘privacy-focused’ vision for the company, promising stronger encryption across its messaging ecosystem. That strategy later led to default end-to-end encryption on Facebook Messenger and continued encryption support on WhatsApp. But Instagram remained an exception. Unlike WhatsApp, encrypted messaging on Instagram was never enabled by default and users had to manually turn it on for individual chats.

End-to-end encryption is considered one of the strongest forms of digital privacy because only the sender and recipient can access the contents of a message. Even the platform provider can not read the chats or hand them over in readable form. Without E2EE messages are decrypted on company servers, meaning Meta can technically access conversations, analyze them using automated systems, and comply more easily with law-enforcement requests.

The decision was driven primarily by low user engagement with encrypted chats. According to company statements shared across multiple reports, ‘very few people’ were opting into encrypted DMs. Meta also suggested that users who want fully encrypted communication can continue using WhatsApp, which remains end-to-end encrypted by default for more than 3 billion users globally.

The timing of the move is also important because Meta is facing increasing global pressure over online child safety, harmful content, scams, and illegal activity on its platforms. Governments and law enforcement agencies in several countries have argued for years that strong encryption limits their ability to detect child exploitation, grooming networks, fraud, and terrorism-related communication. A major legal case in New Mexico recently intensified that debate after state regulators proposed sweeping reforms targeting Meta’s safety systems, including restrictions on encryption for minors.

Despite all this, the move is also raising concerns around digital privacy, with fears that removing E2EE could increase the risk of surveillance, data misuse, hacking, and unauthorized access to private conversations. Another major concern surrounding the decision is AI and data usage. Without E2EE, Meta can theoretically analyze message content for moderation systems, spam detection, recommendation algorithms, and future AI-related services.

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