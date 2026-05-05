Coinbase has announced that it is cutting about 14% of its workforce, or around 700 employees, as part of a major restructuring. The move is aimed at reducing costs amid a slowdown in crypto trading activity, which has affected its revenue. At the same time, the company is shifting toward an AI-focused model, using smaller teams and more automation to improve efficiency. The restructuring is expected to cost around $50-60 million, mainly for severance and employee benefits. And most of the layoffs are expected to be completed within the second quarter.

The decision is driven by both immediate financial challenges and the company’s plans for the future. Coinbase’s business model remains heavily dependent on transaction fees generated from crypto trading, making it particularly sensitive to market cycles. After a period of strong activity during earlier rallies, trading volumes have softened, leading to weaker revenue momentum. And this pattern of ups and downs has historically forced the company to adjust its cost base during downturns.

The latest round of layoffs follows similar workforce reductions in previous years. But the key difference in this restructuring is that AI is playing a major role in shaping how the company will operate in the future. Coinbase leadership has highlighted that AI tools are now capable of performing tasks that once required entire teams. Engineering, customer service, compliance processes, and internal analytics are increasingly being augmented – or in some cases partially replaced – by AI-driven systems.

As part of the restructuring, Coinbase is also redesigning its organizational structure. The company is reducing layers of management to create a more balanced hierarchy, aiming to improve speed in decision-making and execution. There is a growing focus on multifunctional roles, where employees are expected to contribute directly to outcomes rather than operate purely in supervisory capacities.

“To those affected, we will be providing a comprehensive package to support you through this transition. US employees will receive a minimum of 16 weeks’ base pay (plus 2 weeks per year worked), their next equity vest, and 6 months of COBRA. Employees on a work visa will get extra transition support. Those outside of the US will receive similar support, based on local factors and subject to any consultation requirements,” the company informed.

The financial impact of the layoffs will be concentrated in the near term. The estimated $50-60 million restructuring charge will primarily cover severance packages, continued healthcare benefits for affected employees, and other transition-related costs. Coinbase has indicated that employees will receive a minimum of several months’ salary, along with additional compensation tied to tenure and support related to equity vesting. While these expenses will put pressure on short-term earnings, they are expected to contribute to lower ongoing operating costs in subsequent quarters.

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