Anthropic is moving beyond chatbots and trying to turn its AI models into a full software platform. The San Francisco–based AI startup has introduced a new marketplace where developers can publish and sell AI tools built on its Claude models, reports Bloomberg. Businesses will be able to browse these tools, select the ones they need, and deploy them directly into their workflows, much like users download apps from an app store or purchase products through an online marketplace.

The new platform, called Anthropic Marketplace, marks a shift in how AI tools may be distributed and used by companies. Instead of relying on a single chatbot or assistant from large AI providers, the model allows independent developers and software companies to build specialized applications using Anthropic’s technology. The platform is mainly designed for corporate customers already using the company’s AI services and will allow them to purchase third-party software built on Anthropic’s models. Early offerings on the marketplace include services from companies such as Snowflake, Harvey and Replit.

The marketplace is intended to simplify how businesses adopt AI tools. Rather than building custom solutions internally or integrating multiple vendors separately, companies will be able to browse a catalogue of applications powered by Claude and integrate them directly into their workflows. Anthropic will not take a percentage cut from purchases made through the platform. Instead, customers can use a portion of their existing committed spending on Anthropic’s services to pay for third-party applications available on the marketplace, a structure the company compares to enterprise software marketplaces run by Amazon and Microsoft.

Many of the tools expected to appear on the platform will function as AI agents -software programs capable of performing tasks autonomously using large language models. Unlike basic chatbots that simply answer questions, these agents can carry out multi-step processes such as analyzing company documents, responding to customer support requests, generating marketing campaigns and assisting software engineers with coding. Some tools may also connect with databases, external applications and internal business systems, allowing them to automate entire workflows within organizations.

The announcement also comes at a challenging moment for the company. Anthropic is currently facing uncertainty after a dispute with the U.S. Department of Defense over AI safety guardrails. The Pentagon has classified the company as a supply-chain risk, a designation typically used for foreign adversaries. The move could potentially affect Anthropic’s work with the Pentagon as well as partnerships with other companies involved in defense-related projects.

