Microsoft unveiled a series of major AI-focused announcements at its Build 2026 developer conference, including the new Surface RTX Spark Dev Box AI workstation, next-gen quantum chip – Majorana 2, the GitHub Copilot App, Project Solara operating system, MAI-Thinking-1 reasoning model, Aion on-device AI models, Microsoft IQ enterprise intelligence platform, and new tools for running autonomous AI agents on Windows. Clearly, the announcements span hardware, software, operating systems, developer tools and cloud services.

The biggest hardware announcement was the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box, a compact desktop workstation built for AI developers. The system is powered by NVIDIA’s RTX Spark platform and delivers up to 1 petaflop of AI performance. It includes 128GB of unified memory, allowing developers to run AI models with more than 120 billion parameters locally instead of relying entirely on cloud servers. According to the software giant, the machine can support context windows of up to one million tokens, making it suitable for large-scale AI research, agent development, model fine-tuning and advanced inference workloads.

The device features an aluminium chassis that acts as a heatsink, supports a sustained 100-watt thermal design, and comes preloaded with Windows 11 Pro, Visual Studio Code, GitHub Copilot, WSL2 with GPU passthrough, CUDA support, Python, Git, Node.js and PowerShell 7. The goal is to give developers a ready-to-use AI workstation capable of handling workloads that previously required expensive cloud infrastructure.

The new system is also a major example of Microsoft’s growing partnership with NVIDIA. The RTX Spark architecture combines a 20-core NVIDIA Grace CPU with a Blackwell GPU featuring 6,144 CUDA cores, all connected through a unified memory architecture. According to NVIDIA, the platform is powerful enough to handle AI-generated 4K video creation, edit 12K video projects, render massive 3D scenes larger than 90GB and run advanced AI models directly on the desktop.

Microsoft also introduced Majorana 2, its next-generation quantum chip designed to bring a scalable quantum computer with up to 1 million qubits on a single chip closer to reality. Using advances in topological qubits and agentic AI, the company improved qubit reliability by 1,000x over the previous generation. The firm claims that Majorana 2 can maintain quantum states for an average of 20 seconds, with Microsoft targeting commercially useful quantum computing by 2029.

On the software side, the Satya Nadella-led firm introduced the new GitHub Copilot App. Instead of only suggesting code, Copilot is now being positioned as an AI teammate that can help with planning, implementation, debugging, testing and documentation. Microsoft repeatedly talked about the future of ‘agentic development’, where developers work along with multiple AI agents that can handle specific engineering tasks independently. The company is also bringing AI deeper into command-line environments and developer workflows.

At the same time, the most surprising announcement was Project Solara, a new operating system built specifically for AI-powered devices. Unlike Windows, which is designed around traditional applications, Solara is designed around AI agents and always-on assistance. Microsoft demonstrated two concept devices – a desk-based AI assistant that uses facial recognition for authentication and provides instant access to AI services, and a wearable AI badge equipped with a camera, fingerprint scanner and real-time conversation transcription features. The company is not planning to sell these devices itself, but they serve as reference designs for partners.

Build 2026 also showed Microsoft’s growing investment in its own AI technology stack. The company introduced MAI-Thinking-1, a reasoning-focused AI model designed for planning and complex multi-step problem solving. It also unveiled the Aion family of AI models that can run directly on Windows devices, reducing the need for cloud processing. Along with these models, Microsoft announced OpenClaw integration, Microsoft Execution Containers for securely running autonomous AI agents, and Microsoft IQ, a platform designed to provide AI systems with access to enterprise knowledge and organizational context. These technologies are intended to help businesses safely deploy AI agents while giving them access to the information they need to complete real-world tasks.

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