Tata Electronics has suffered a major cyber breach that reportedly exposed sensitive Apple and Tesla information. The attack has been claimed by the cyber-extortion group ‘World Leaks’, which says it stole and published more than 200,000 files, totaling over 630 GB of data, from Tata Electronics’ systems, reports Reuters. Cybersecurity researchers who reviewed the leaked archive said the data includes internal emails, manufacturing records, engineering documents, system logs, employee passport copies and customer-related information.

Notably, ‘World Leaks’ is a cybercrime group that has previously claimed responsibility for a breach at Nike. The group said on its dark web site that it was publishing data stolen from Tata Electronics.

Meanwhile, Tata acknowledged the breach and said it had launched an investigation, but maintained that its factories and business operations were not disrupted. The incident has drawn global attention because Tata Electronics has become one of Apple’s most important manufacturing partners outside China. As Apple shifts more production to India under its supply-chain diversification strategy, Tata has taken on a larger role in assembling iPhones and producing components. The company now accounts for around one-third of India’s iPhone production, while most of the remaining output comes from Foxconn.

Tata’s facilities in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have become key parts of Apple’s global manufacturing network, making any security incident involving the company a matter of concern for the broader technology industry. The report indicates that researchers examining the leaked data found a large number of Apple-related documents within the archive. The files reportedly contained manufacturing specifications, factory process details, material standards and quality-control procedures.

Among them was a 52-page document outlining inspection requirements for iPhone circuit-board components. Investigators identified at least 181 Apple-related files and folders, some of which carried Apple’s internal confidentiality markings and proprietary notices. The leaked archive also reportedly included dozens of files linked to Tata Electronics’ Hosur facility in Tamil Nadu, a key manufacturing site that produces components for Apple products.

At the same time, the leaked archive also appears to contain Tesla-related information. Researchers found documents connected to ‘Project Highland’, Tesla’s internal codename for the redesigned Model 3. Among the files were engineering drawings, manufacturing specifications and documents linked to vehicle electronic systems. One folder reportedly referred to a charge-port controller used in North American vehicles, while some documents carried labels identifying them as trade secrets.

The incident suggests that by compromising a supplier, attackers can potentially gain access to confidential information belonging to several global corporations at once. The timing is particularly sensitive because Tata Electronics is at the center of India’s push to become a global electronics manufacturing hub. The company has expanded rapidly in recent years through investments in iPhone assembly, component production and semiconductor-related operations.

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