SpaceX has launched its first-ever offering of senior unsecured notes, a type of corporate debt that is not backed by specific assets. Along with the debt offering, the Elon Musk-led firm disclosed its cash position. The space-tech giant reported around $100.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of June 19, 2026. The move comes just days after SpaceX completed its historic public listing.

The newly announced notes are structured as senior unsecured debt, meaning investors are lending directly to SpaceX without receiving claims on specific assets like launch facilities, satellites, rockets, manufacturing plants or Starlink infrastructure. The offering is being made only to qualified institutional buyers in the United States under Rule 144A and certain non-US investors under Regulation S. The bonds will rank equally with SpaceX’s existing and future unsubordinated debt obligations, giving holders the same payment priority as other senior unsecured creditors.

According to the company, the proceeds will be used primarily to repay its outstanding bridge loan facility, cover fees and expenses related to the transaction, and provide additional funding for general corporate purposes. While the launch of the offering has been announced, SpaceX has not yet disclosed complete details on the final pricing, interest rates and the exact maturity tranches of the notes.

Meanwhile, the debt offering is notable because SpaceX is not raising money from a position of financial stress. Earlier this month, the company completed the largest IPO in history, selling 555.56 million shares at $135 each and raising $75 billion, which valued the company at around $1.77 trillion at listing. The offering attracted extraordinary investor demand, with order books reportedly exceeding $250 billion, making the deal around 3.5 to 4 times oversubscribed. Within hours of its stock market debut, SpaceX’s market capitalization crossed the $2 trillion mark, placing it among the world’s most valuable publicly traded companies.

Even due to strong demand from investors, the IPO’s underwriters exercised an option to sell 83.3 million extra shares. That increased the total IPO proceeds from $75 billion to about $85.7 billion, setting yet another record for a public offering. The transaction surpassed every previous IPO in size. Notably, the fresh capital from the offering, combined with existing cash reserves and operating income, helped push SpaceX’s cash position above the $100 billion mark.

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