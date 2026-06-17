PayPal is shutting down PayPal Ventures, ending a corporate venture capital operation that spent a decade investing in some of the most prominent names in fintech and financial infrastructure, reports Fortune. Notably, PayPal Ventures had become one of the most active strategic investors in the fintech ecosystem, deploying more than $850 million across over 80 portfolio companies since its launch in 2016. The move comes as the payments giant undergoes a major restructuring under CEO Enrique Lores, who has been tasked with simplifying the company, improving efficiency and refocusing the business around its core operations.

The venture arm was created shortly after PayPal became an independent company following its split from eBay. Over the years, the fund backed startups across payments, banking technology, AI, cybersecurity, commerce software, crypto and blockchain infrastructure. Its portfolio included well-known fintech names such as Plaid, Anchorage Digital, Divvy, TaxBit and Talos. The fund remained active even amid the broader venture capital slowdown, continuing to participate in funding rounds throughout 2025 and early 2026. Unlike many venture investors, PayPal Ventures often offered more than funding, helping startups with industry connections, commercial partnerships and access to PayPal’s global network.

The shutdown appears to be part of a much larger transformation underway at PayPal. Earlier this year, the company announced a major reorganization that split its operations into three key divisions — Checkout Solutions & PayPal, Consumer Financial Services & Venmo, and Payment Services & Crypto. Management has said the goal is to make the company faster, more efficient and better positioned for long-term growth. As part of that effort, PayPal is targeting at least $1.5 billion in cost savings over the next two to three years while increasing its focus on AI and core products.

The report suggests that the venture operation had already been shrinking before the closure became public. The investment team reportedly fell from more than ten professionals to just two remaining employees. PayPal is also said to be exploring the sale of some of its startup holdings through secondary-market transactions, potentially with the help of investment bank Jefferies. Such sales would allow the company to free up capital tied to private investments and further simplify its business.

Importantly, the closure is not happening because the venture portfolio was performing poorly. According to the report, PayPal’s venture investments contributed about 10 cents per share to earnings in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with a negative impact a year earlier. The portfolio also produced several successful exits over the years through acquisitions, mergers and public listings.

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Ashutosh is a Senior Writer at The Tech Portal, largely reporting on new tech, and intersection of technology and business. Ashutosh’s career spans across nearly a decade of technology writing across multiple platforms and languages.