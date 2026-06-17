Google has officially begun rolling out Android 17 to compatible Pixel smartphones, but this release is about much more than a regular software update. In previous years, Android upgrades mainly focused on design changes, battery improvements, security upgrades, and new productivity tools. But with Android 17, the tech titan is taking a much bigger step by turning Android into an AI-first platform powered by Gemini.

Importantly, the company has made it clear that while the operating system is launching now, many of its most advanced AI features will arrive gradually over the summer through separate updates. This approach allows Google to continuously add new capabilities without waiting for the next major Android version.

Meanwhile, the first version of Android 17 introduces several practical upgrades. One of the biggest additions is a new multitasking system called ‘Bubbles’, which lets apps run in floating windows above other applications. This creates a more desktop-like experience, particularly on foldable phones and tablets where larger screens make multitasking more useful.

Another major feature is Screen Reactions, which allows users to record their screen while also capturing video from the front camera. The tool is aimed at content creators, gamers, teachers, and anyone who makes tutorials and reaction videos. Google has also improved gaming support by adding controller remapping, better controller compatibility, and new controls optimized for foldable devices.

The biggest focus of Android 17 is Gemini Intelligence. Instead of acting like a traditional voice assistant that simply answers questions, Gemini is being deeply integrated into Android to help users complete tasks across multiple apps. Google wants Gemini to understand what is happening on a user’s screen, summarize information, organize content, fill forms, and perform actions without requiring constant app switching. This is part of Google’s broader strategy to make Gemini the central AI system across phones, tablets, smartwatches, cars, browsers, and future XR devices.

One of the most interesting AI features coming later this summer is Rambler, a new voice-typing system built into Gboard. Current voice dictation tools usually transcribe speech exactly as spoken, including pauses, repeated words, and filler phrases like ‘um’ or ‘uh’. However, Rambler is designed to understand what users mean rather than simply convert speech into text. People will be able to pause, restart sentences, or change their thoughts while speaking, and the AI will automatically generate cleaner, more natural writing. According to the company, this could make note-taking, email writing, messaging, and meeting transcription much faster and more accurate.

Another major feature arriving later is Create My Widget, an AI-powered widget generator. Instead of manually choosing widget layouts and settings, users will be able to describe what they want in plain language. Gemini will then create a custom widget based on those instructions. Along with this, Gemini will expand its ability to summarize notifications, suggest actions, and provide contextual recommendations based on what users are doing throughout the day.

Google is also making a strong push toward creators and social media users. Through partnerships with Meta and Adobe, Android 17 brings improved Instagram support, better image processing, Ultra HDR enhancements, Night Sight improvements, stronger video stabilization, and new editing tools like Smart Enhance and Sound Separation. Adobe Premiere is also expected to arrive on Android later this year, giving mobile creators access to more advanced editing tools. At the same time, Google has upgraded Quick Share, improved Android Auto with Gemini-powered assistance, introduced refreshed emoji designs, and added a new feature called Pause Point that allows users to think twice before opening distracting apps.

In terms of availability, Android 17 is currently rolling out to supported Google Pixel devices, including the Pixel 6 series and newer models, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. But Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Nothing, Motorola, and other Android brands are expected to receive the update later in 2026 once their respective user interfaces are finalized and device-specific testing is completed.

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Ashutosh is a Senior Writer at The Tech Portal, largely reporting on new tech, and intersection of technology and business. Ashutosh’s career spans across nearly a decade of technology writing across multiple platforms and languages.