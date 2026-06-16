Apple is said to be preparing for one of its biggest product launches in 2027, a year that will mark the 20th anniversary of the iPhone and the first full year under incoming CEO John Ternus. Rather than focusing on a single flagship launch, the tech titan is working on three major products – AI-powered AirPods with built-in cameras, a second-generation foldable iPhone, and a special anniversary iPhone with a new design, reports Bloomberg.

At the center of these plans is a new version of AirPods designed specifically for AI experiences. The earbuds are expected to include tiny cameras or visual sensors built into their stems. These sensors are not meant for taking photos or recording videos. Instead, they would help Siri understand what is happening around the user by providing visual information about nearby objects and surroundings. The goal is to make Siri much more aware of real-world context. The system could also help identify objects, provide information about nearby places, offer contextual reminders, and improve walking directions by understanding what the wearer is seeing.

Apple sees these AirPods as a key part of its growing ‘Visual Intelligence’ platform, which uses AI to analyze the world around users and provide useful information instantly. The project has reportedly reached an advanced stage of development, with both hardware and software prototypes becoming much more refined in recent months. However, the launch timeline appears to have moved back from earlier plans. One reason is Apple’s ongoing effort to improve its AI technology. The company reportedly needed more time to develop visual AI systems that can accurately recognize objects and understand different real-world situations before bringing the product to market.

Apple is also said to be paying close attention to privacy concerns. One idea being tested involves adding external lights on the AirPods that would notify people nearby when visual data is being sent for cloud processing. The AI AirPods are only one part of a larger wearable strategy. Apple is also working on smart glasses that could launch as early as the end of next year. Unlike the AirPods, those glasses are expected to include more advanced cameras capable of capturing photos and videos.

At the same time, Apple is increasing its focus on foldable smartphones. The company is expected to enter the foldable market with its first model before the end of the decade, and reports suggest it already has plans for a second-generation version targeted for 2027. Another major product planned for 2027 is a special iPhone model celebrating the device’s 20th anniversary. The phone is expected to feature one of the biggest redesigns in years, including a nearly edge-to-edge display and curved glass that wraps around the sides. Both the anniversary iPhone and the second-generation foldable model are expected to use Apple’s next-generation 2-nanometer A21 chip, delivering major gains in performance and power efficiency. Even the firm is reportedly already looking beyond that, with plans for even more advanced 1.4-nanometer chips in future iPhones.

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Ashutosh is a Senior Writer at The Tech Portal, largely reporting on new tech, and intersection of technology and business. Ashutosh’s career spans across nearly a decade of technology writing across multiple platforms and languages.