Google has updated its AI search feature to include ‘expert advice’ pulled from discussions on platforms like Reddit and other forums, adding real user opinions directly into search results. The update builds on AI Overviews, which already generate summaries, and now also shows snippets from conversations with details like usernames and communities.

This new layer, often referred to as ‘Perspectives’, shows a significant evolution in how Google presents information. Instead of depending solely on its AI to synthesize answers from web pages, the system now blends machine-generated summaries with firsthand human experiences. Users searching for topics like product reviews, health concerns, travel advice, and technical troubleshooting may now see extracts from forum threads embedded directly within results, offering practical insights along with formal explanations.

The feature is designed to mirror a long-observed behaviour among internet users. For years, people have appended search queries with terms like ‘Reddit’ or ‘forum’ to find unfiltered opinions and lived experiences rather than polished, search-engine-optimized content. Google’s integration of such material effectively internalizes this habit, reducing the friction of navigating away from search results to find community discussions.

Technically, the update is part of the tech titan’s broader shift toward AI-first search. AI Overviews use large language models to generate concise answers at the top of results pages. These summaries draw from multiple sources and aim to provide quick, digestible information. And with the addition of forum-based insights, the company is expanding this model into a hybrid system that combines structured knowledge with conversational, real-world perspectives.

However, the update has raised several important questions. One of the most prominent concerns involves accuracy and credibility. While AI-generated summaries can sometimes contain errors, forum content introduces an additional layer of variability. Posts on platforms like Reddit are not always fact-checked and may reflect personal opinions, outdated advice, and misinformation. And presenting these under labels like ‘expert advice’ has sparked debate about whether the term may overstate the reliability of such content.

Another area of concern is the impact on publishers and the wider web ecosystem. AI Overviews have already been criticized for reducing click-through rates to original websites, as users can obtain answers without leaving Google’s interface. And by embedding both AI summaries and community insights directly into search results, the platform may further limit traffic to external sources.

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