Xiaomi has officially expanded its premium smartphone portfolio with the global debut of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. Announced ahead of the 2026 Mobile World Congress, the 17 Ultra centers around a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera – one of the highest-resolution zoom systems currently shipping in a mainstream smartphone. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra starts at $1,799 (~ ₹1,63,500) for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage version, while the 1TB model is priced higher. In terms of availability, the phone will go on sale in early March across key markets in Europe and Asia, with a phased rollout planned for other regions in the weeks following its initial release.

The headline feature of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is its advanced quad-camera setup engineered with a strong focus on long-range photography. At its core is a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera that uses a folded prism design to extend optical zoom without increasing device thickness. The telephoto lens supports multi-step optical zoom in the 3x to 5x range, supported by hybrid zoom algorithms and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to reduce motion blur during handheld shooting. Complementing it is a 50-megapixel primary camera with a wide aperture and large pixels for improved dynamic range and night photography, along with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens for expansive landscapes and close-focus macro shots. Meanwhile, a 50-megapixel front-facing camera allows detailed selfies and 4K video recording. Importantly, the entire system is tuned in partnership with Leica, offering dedicated color profiles and imaging modes designed to deliver natural tones, balanced contrast, and cinematic output.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, built on a 3nm fabrication process. This chipset brings improvements in CPU and GPU efficiency, enhanced AI processing, and advanced image signal processing (ISP) capabilities. The device is equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. These specifications place the phone among the most powerful Android devices currently available, capable of handling high-frame-rate gaming, heavy multitasking, and 4K or higher-resolution video editing directly on the device.

On the display front, the smartphone is equipped with a large 6.9-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED panel featuring a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Battery capacity stands at around 6,000mAh, with support for 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The device also supports reverse wireless charging, allowing it to power compatible accessories. The smartphone runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3, based on Android 16. On the connectivity front, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra supports full 5G bands, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 for faster and more stable wireless performance. It also includes NFC, dual-frequency GPS, and an advanced thermal system to maintain sustained performance during intensive tasks.

