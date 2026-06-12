India has cleared a major regulatory hurdle for advanced vehicle safety and autonomous-driving technologies by removing licensing requirements for two crucial spectrum bands used in modern automobiles, reports Reuters. The decision allows automakers to freely deploy radar systems operating in the 77-81 GHz range and Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication systems using the 5.9 GHz band, bringing India closer to standards already followed in the United States and Europe.

The reform comes at a time when India is facing one of the world’s most severe road-safety crises. Government data shows that around 4.7 lakh road accidents were recorded in 2024, causing around 1.75-1.77 lakh deaths and more than 4.4 lakh injuries. India accounts for almost 11% of global road-crash fatalities despite having a much smaller share of the world’s vehicle fleet. Overspeeding alone is responsible for well over half of all road-crash deaths, while weak lane discipline, mixed traffic conditions, poor visibility, pedestrian conflicts and delayed emergency response continue to contribute to the country’s accident burden. The economic cost of road crashes is estimated at around 3-3.5% of GDP annually.

The newly de-licensed 77-81 GHz spectrum is particularly important because it powers automotive radar, one of the core technologies behind Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Radar sensors continuously measure the distance, speed and movement of surrounding vehicles and objects, functioning effectively even in darkness, rain, fog and dust. These sensors allow features like Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-Spot Detection and Lane-Keeping Assistance. Globally, studies have shown that such technologies can significantly reduce rear-end collisions and driver reaction times.

The opening of the 5.9 GHz spectrum could have even broader long-term implications. V2X technology allows vehicles to exchange information with other vehicles, traffic signals, road infrastructure, emergency services and vulnerable road users. This creates a network in which vehicles can receive warnings about hazards beyond the reach of cameras or radar.

The decision is expected to benefit both global and domestic automakers. Luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz and BMW already offer radar-based driver-assistance systems in overseas markets and can now deploy similar hardware more easily in India. Domestic manufacturers including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra are expected to accelerate the rollout of ADAS-equipped models. Technology suppliers like Bosch, Continental and Qualcomm also stand to gain as automakers increasingly adopt radar sensors, connectivity modules and advanced computing platforms.

However, the move does not mean fully driverless cars will soon appear on Indian roads. While the decision allows key technologies used in autonomous vehicles, fully self-driving cars still require advanced software, high-definition mapping, extensive real-world testing and a comprehensive regulatory framework before they can be deployed at scale.

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