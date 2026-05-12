Ahead of its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2026, Google held a special ‘Android Show: I/O Edition’ where it introduced ‘Googlebooks’, a new category of AI-first laptops built around its new Gemini Intelligence platform. Google said Gemini Intelligence will act as a system-wide AI layer for Android, capable of handling tasks across apps, browsers, and devices instead of functioning like a regular chatbot. The company also showcased AI-generated widgets, smarter Chrome automation, and contextual desktop AI features.

The announcements showed that the Sundar Pichai-led company is now trying to redesign computing around AI instead of treating AI as just another app or assistant. The biggest reveal was Googlebooks, which the company described as a new generation of laptops designed around AI from the beginning. These devices are meant to become the long-term evolution of Chromebooks. Unlike traditional Chromebooks that mainly focused on lightweight web browsing and cloud-based apps, Googlebooks are expected to combine Android and Chrome technologies into a much more AI-focused operating system. Multiple reports linked the project to Google’s internal ‘Project Aluminium’ initiative.

The tech titan confirmed that companies including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo are already working on Googlebook devices, with launches expected later in 2026. During the showcase, Google also teased a redesigned laptop look featuring a colourful ‘Glowbar’ lighting strip inspired by Google’s branding. It seems that Googlebooks are the company’s answer to Microsoft’s AI-focused Copilot+ PCs and Apple’s increasing focus on on-device AI through Apple Silicon.

One of the most talked-about features shown during the event was ‘Magic Pointer’, an AI-powered cursor system built directly into the desktop interface. Instead of opening Gemini separately, users can simply move the cursor over text, files, browser tabs, images, or spreadsheets to get instant AI help. Demonstrations showed the pointer summarizing documents, identifying objects inside photos, suggesting actions, and even helping automate tasks depending on what was on screen. Googlebooks are also expected to support Android apps directly, making it easier for users to move between phones and laptops. Users will be able to continue tasks across devices, instantly access files, and use Gemini Intelligence to coordinate actions between hardware.

While several details are still unknown, including the final pricing of Googlebooks, hardware specifications, processors, battery life, and how much AI processing will happen directly on devices instead of in the cloud, Google confirmed that Chromebooks will continue receiving support, with devices released after 2021 promised up to 10 years of software updates.

At the center of the latest product is Gemini Intelligence, which the firm described as a new AI layer for Android. Instead of acting like a simple chatbot, Gemini Intelligence is designed to work across apps and services. Google repeatedly used the term ‘agentic AI’, meaning AI systems that can perform tasks on their own instead of only replying to questions. According to demonstrations, Gemini Intelligence can fill forms, browse websites, organize shopping flows, summarize information on screen, understand uploaded screenshots, and complete multi-step actions with very little user input.

This could become one of the biggest changes in Android since the platform first launched in 2008. Until now, Android mainly worked around apps and manual interactions. Google now appears to be placing AI between the user and the operating system itself, allowing Gemini to handle many actions automatically in the background. The company further revealed that Gemini Intelligence will expand beyond phones and laptops into cars, smartwatches, smart glasses, and XR devices. Android Auto is expected to receive deeper AI integration with more conversational navigation and contextual assistance.

Google also introduced ‘Create My Widget’, an AI-powered feature that allows users to generate custom Android widgets using simple text prompts. Instead of manually creating layouts, users can describe the type of widget they want, and Gemini will build it automatically. Google reportedly referred to the feature internally as ‘vibe-coded widgets.’

The tech giant also announced deeper Gemini integration inside the Chrome browser. Gemini 3.1 will be able to summarize webpages, answer questions about content currently open in tabs, and eventually automate browser tasks like reservations, bookings, and online purchases. Some advanced browser automation features are expected to be part of premium subscription plans like Gemini Pro and Gemini Ultra.

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