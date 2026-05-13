WhatsApp has officially rolled out a new optional subscription tier called ‘WhatsApp Plus‘, bringing paid customization and productivity features to users on both Android and iOS. The new plan is being introduced gradually across regions through server-side activation and app updates, so availability varies by account and device. It is designed as an add-on experience rather than a replacement for core WhatsApp services, meaning messaging, calling, and end-to-end encrypted chats remain free and unchanged. The subscription mainly focuses on interface personalization and chat management tools like themes, app icons, sticker packs, and expanded pinned chats.

The introduction of this premium layer shows a broader shift in messaging platforms toward monetization beyond ads and business APIs. Instead of charging for messaging itself, the subscription model is positioned around aesthetic control and productivity enhancements, targeting users who want deeper customization of their communication environment.

One of the most prominent upgrades in this tier is expanded UI personalization. Subscribers gain access to a broader customization toolkit that includes 18 accent colour options, multiple chat themes, alternative app icons, and different interface styling choices.

Another significant upgrade comes in the form of chat management enhancements. In the standard version of WhatsApp, users are limited to pinning up to 3 chats at the top of their conversation list. But with WhatsApp Plus, this limit is expanded dramatically to 20 pinned chats, making it easier to keep important conversations easily accessible. This feature is particularly useful for users who handle multiple active discussions, like work-related communication, group coordination, or customer interactions.

The subscription also introduces expanded sticker and expression features, including exclusive animated sticker packs and improved visual effects. While these premium stickers are part of the paid experience, they can still be viewed by users who are not subscribed, ensuring compatibility across all chats.

Along with visual upgrades, WhatsApp Plus improves notification and sound customization. Users receive access to extra ringtone options and custom notification sounds, allowing them to personalize alerts for messages and calls. The plan also introduces the ability to apply settings across multiple chats simultaneously, reducing the need to manually configure each conversation individually.

In terms of pricing, WhatsApp Plus is currently set at around €2.49 per month in Europe and around MXN 29 in Mexico, with pricing expected to vary slightly depending on region and platform. Users receiving the WhatsApp Plus update are offered a free trial period, which may last for a week or up to a month, depending on rollout conditions. The subscription is billed monthly and renews automatically unless cancelled at least 24 hours before the next billing cycle.

“WhatsApp Plus is currently available in limited locations and is only available on WhatsApp Messenger, not on the WhatsApp business app,” the Meta-owned firm noted.

There are also certain usage conditions attached to the service. The subscription is limited to eligible users in supported regions, and it can only be activated once per account. Payments must be made through official in-app purchase systems on Android or iOS. At this stage, access is restricted to users running the most recent versions of WhatsApp.

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