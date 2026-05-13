Uber is setting up its first data centre in India in partnership with the Adani Group, which is a major step in expanding its technology infrastructure in one of its fastest-growing markets. The announcement came after Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi met Gautam Adani in Ahmedabad, where he said the facility will help the company test and deploy its technology at scale from India while also supporting global operations. The data centre is expected to be ready by late 2026.

The planned data centre is designed to strengthen the backbone of Uber’s real-time digital platform, which depends heavily on large-scale computation to function efficiently. Uber’s core services – like ride matching, dynamic pricing, navigation routing, demand forecasting, and safety monitoring – operate on systems that process massive streams of live data from drivers and riders every second. By localising part of this computing infrastructure in the country, the ride-hailing giant aims to reduce latency in decision-making, improve app responsiveness in high-demand urban areas, and increase the reliability of services during peak traffic conditions when millions of ride requests may be processed simultaneously.

Beyond improving domestic performance, the India data centre is also being positioned as a global-scale engineering and deployment hub. Uber has also indicated that the facility will help it build, test, and launch technology from India for global use, showing that the company is shifting more of its engineering and computing work to the country.

A key driver behind this move is the increasing importance of data governance and localisation frameworks in India’s digital economy. As mobility platforms handle highly sensitive information – including geolocation data, payment transactions, and user behaviour patterns – there is a growing focus on ensuring that critical data can be processed and stored within national boundaries. And setting a domestic data centre helps Uber align with this evolving regulatory landscape while also improving operational transparency and reducing dependency on cross-border data flows, which can introduce delays and compliance complexity.

At the same time, for Adani Group, the partnership with Uber fits into its much larger push to become a dominant player in India’s digital and AI infrastructure ecosystem through its data centre arm AdaniConneX, a 50:50 joint venture with global data centre operator EdgeConneX. This platform is designed to build a nationwide network of hyperscale and edge data centres with a long-term target of around 1 GW of installed data centre capacity by 2030.

Beyond its partnership with Uber, AdaniConneX is already involved in several large-scale projects that define its growing footprint in India’s data economy. One of the most significant is its collaboration with Google Cloud and Airtel to develop a gigawatt-scale AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, which includes an estimated $15 billion investment by Google over five years (2026–2030) to build AI computing infrastructure and supporting energy systems.

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