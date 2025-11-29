The Adani Group is gearing up with a $5 billion investment to supercharge India’s AI infrastructure, marking one of its biggest bets yet on hyperscale data capacity. The cash will help build out high-density server clusters, ultra-fast fibre networks, and greener power systems built for AI workloads that are expanding faster than ever, reports Bloomberg, citing Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh. It is clearly the latest move in a growing Adani-Google partnership, following their earlier plan to develop a massive AI campus in Visakhapatnam – one of the largest projects of its kind in Asia.

Notably, India’s AI and cloud markets have been accelerating at a pace unmatched by most large economies, with enterprise adoption, fintech growth, and public digital platforms pushing data requirements to historic highs. AI model training, inference, multimodal applications, and GPU-backed analytics now require facilities capable of handling several hundred megawatts of power. And Adani’s new capital commitment is designed to fit seamlessly into the country’s rapidly expanding demand for compute-heavy infrastructure.

A key factor powering this push is Adani’s deep base in renewable energy and high-capacity transmission. AI-grade data centres burn through far more power than standard cloud facilities, and global clients increasingly want that energy to be clean and reliable. Therefore, the Adani Group becomes a natural fit, given it owns one of the largest renewable portfolios in Asia – including utility-scale solar and wind projects across Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh. At the same time, Google is central to the push, with its upcoming multi-phase Visakhapatnam AI campus set to house dense compute nodes, high-speed fibre, and subsea cable links. If executed as planned, the site could become one of India’s most significant additions to global cloud capacity, rivalling established hubs like Singapore and Northern Virginia.

India’s digital boom makes it a prime territory for hyperscale AI builds, with more than 850 million internet users, a rapidly expanding cloud market, and public digital systems generating large volumes of AI-ready data. Industry estimates suggest that India’s data-centre investments could exceed $100–150 billion by 2030, with AI-specific facilities capturing a rapidly growing share of that pipeline.

Importantly, Adani Group is not alone in racing to build India’s AI backbone. Last year, reports suggested that Meta is setting up its first data centre at Reliance’s Chennai campus, while OpenAI plans a gigawatt-scale facility in the country under its $500 billion Stargate project. In July 2025, Google also committed $6 billion to expand data-centre capacity in Andhra Pradesh. In the meantime, domestically, Reliance-backed Digital Connexion unveiled an $11 billion campus in Visakhapatnam, with TCS securing $1 billion from TPG for its own AI-ready facilities.

