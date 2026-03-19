India’s plan to have the Aadhaar app preloaded on all new smartphones has reportedly faced strong objections from phone makers. The idea was proposed by the Unique Identification Authority of India, which manages the Aadhaar system used by more than 1.3 billion Indians. As Aadhaar is used for several essential services, including banking, telecom, and government programs, the move was intended to make these services immediately accessible to users. However, the Manufacturers’ Association for Information Technology (MAIT) has now warned that it could increase production costs, compromise privacy, and reduce user control over their devices, reports Reuters.

The proposal emerged in January 2026 as part of the country’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its digital infrastructure. Aadhaar, launched in 2009, has become a key part of India’s governance and financial systems, linking biometric and demographic data to individuals’ identity records. The latest version of the Aadhaar app allows users to manage family member profiles, update personal details, lock and unlock biometrics, and share identity information via QR codes.

Despite these potential benefits, the idea of preloading the app has faced immediate resistance from technology companies, including Apple, Samsung, and Google. The industry representative body in the country, MAIT, reportedly sent a response to the government, arguing that mandatory preloading would force device manufacturers to create India-specific software builds. This could complicate global supply chains and potentially raise costs for consumers. The concern is significant because India is one of the world’s largest smartphone markets, with over 800 million smartphone users.

Privacy concerns are another major issue. Aadhaar is linked to sensitive biometric data, including fingerprints and iris scans. Companies fear that preloading a government-managed app could expose devices to security vulnerabilities, especially given past controversies in which Aadhaar-related data was reportedly leaked online. There are also worries that mandatory integration could limit users’ control over which apps are installed. The proposal has raised broader concerns about government overreach as well. While most countries allow users to choose and download apps themselves, India’s approach would position the state as a default gatekeeper of digital identity on personal devices.

This is not the first time Indian authorities have clashed with tech firms over mandatory app preloads. A notable case involved the Sanchar Saathi app in 2025, which was intended to tackle telecom fraud and lost-device misuse. Last year, the government reportedly asked smartphone makers to preinstall the Sanchar Saathi app in a non-removable form on all new smartphones sold in the country. This prompted significant backlash from both companies and civil society groups. And in response, the government withdrew the mandate.

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