Days after releasing GPT‑5.4, OpenAI has rolled out GPT‑5.4 mini and GPT‑5.4 nano, two smaller versions of the model designed for speed, efficiency, and broader accessibility. While GPT‑5.4 mini brings advanced reasoning, coding, and multimodal capabilities to ChatGPT users, including those on free and Go tiers, GPT‑5.4 nano is aimed at developers and businesses that need fast, high-volume processing through the API. Both models maintain much of the intelligence of the full GPT‑5.4 while reducing cost and response times.

The GPT‑5.4 mini model is aimed at general users and professionals who need fast, intelligent responses without the computational cost of the full GPT‑5.4. Mini retains a large portion of the reasoning, coding, and multimodal capabilities found in its larger counterpart, allowing it to handle tasks like drafting documents, generating creative content, interpreting images along with text, and supporting coding workflows. It supports text and image inputs, tool use, function calling, web and file search, computer use, and skills, and has a 400k token context window. Its faster response times make it particularly suitable for users who want near real-time interaction with AI.

In terms of cost, GPT‑5.4 mini charges $0.75 per 1Mn input tokens and $4.50 per 1Mn output tokens in the API. In the Codex environment, Mini is available across the app, CLI, IDE extensions, and web, using only 30% of the GPT‑5.4 quota. In ChatGPT, GPT‑5.4 mini is accessible to Free and Go users via the ‘Thinking’ feature.

On the other hand, GPT‑5.4 nano is designed primarily for developers and businesses that require ultra-efficient AI processing at scale. It delivers fast, reliable performance and handles large-scale tasks like automatic data sorting, backend AI workflows, content moderation, and coordination of AI agents. This model is available only through the OpenAI API and provides a highly cost-effective solution for companies that need to process large amounts of data quickly. Early estimates show nano’s cost is about $0.20 per 1Mn input tokens and $1.25 per 1Mn output tokens.

The release of GPT‑5.4 mini and GPT‑5.4 nano also comes at a time when competition in the AI domain is intensifying, particularly around smaller, faster, and more efficient models that can run on limited compute. Several tech giants are continuously expanding their own lightweight models. For example, Google DeepMind’s Gemma series includes compact models in several sizes designed to run efficiently on a single GPU or even on‑device. Similarly, Microsoft’s Phi‑3‑mini is another example of a compact model designed to run efficiently in both cloud and edge environments.

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