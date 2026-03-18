Fortnite will finally return to the Google Play Store worldwide on March 19, after being removed in 2020 due to a dispute between Epic Games and Google over in-app payments. With the legal settlement and changes to Google’s app policies, Fortnite will now be officially available on the Play Store after nearly six years. During this time, Android players had to sideload the game or use alternative app stores to play.

Notably, the removal of Fortnite in 2020 came after Epic Games introduced its own payment system in the mobile game, bypassing Google’s billing system and the associated 30% fee that Google charges for in-app purchases. This move triggered the removal of Fortnite from the Play Store and initiated one of the most high-profile legal battles in the tech and gaming industry. Epic Games filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google, arguing that its app store policies were anti-competitive and restricted developers’ ability to offer alternative payment methods.

The case went through multiple court rulings, appeals, and negotiations before resulting in a settlement that made Fortnite’s return possible. As part of the agreement, Google will lower its standard commission on in-app purchases from 30% to 20%, reduce subscription fees to 10%, and allow developers to use alternative billing systems within their apps.

For Android users, the relaunch means that Fortnite can once again be installed with a simple, official Play Store download. Users will also be able to receive automatic updates, and the game will be fully integrated with Google Play’s ecosystem of user accounts and parental controls. The development becomes even more significant as it coincides with the launch of a new major in-game season, introducing fresh content, characters, maps, challenges, and events. Along with the new season, Epic is adjusting in-game currency prices, known as V-Bucks, which has generated discussion among the gaming community about affordability and monetization.

While Fortnite is making its comeback on the Google Play Store, its return to Apple’s App Store remains limited. The game was removed from Apple in 2020 over disputes about in-app payments and the 30% fee. In mid-2025, following court rulings tied to Epic’s legal battle with Apple, Fortnite briefly returned to the US App Store with alternative payment options. However, outside the US and European Union, the game has not fully re-entered the App Store in many regions. In the EU, regulatory changes allow Fortnite and the Epic Games Store to be offered through alternative storefronts on iOS devices, but in countries like the United Kingdom, India, and several others, it is still not fully accessible through Apple’s native store.

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