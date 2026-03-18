Microsoft is reportedly considering legal action against OpenAI and Amazon over a $50 billion cloud deal that could impact its existing partnership. At the center of the dispute is OpenAI’s decision to partner with Amazon Web Services as the exclusive cloud provider for its recently introduced enterprise AI platform, Frontier, reports the Financial Times. Notably, Microsoft is one of the earliest and largest investors in OpenAI, having invested about $13 billion to date. Initially, Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform was the exclusive infrastructure provider for OpenAI’s models and services.

However, after OpenAI restructured its business in 2025 and both companies revised their partnership terms through a non-binding agreement, the ChatGPT maker gained more flexibility to collaborate with other companies. This shift has allowed the Sam Altman-led company to expand partnerships with firms like Amazon. And the new agreement around Frontier represents one of the most significant steps in that direction.

Notably, Frontier is designed as an enterprise-grade AI platform that allows businesses to build, deploy, and manage advanced AI agents at scale. Such systems require huge computing power, often running across extensive clusters of GPUs and specialized AI chips. Therefore, by choosing AWS as the exclusive third-party cloud provider for this platform, the ChatGPT maker is effectively shifting a substantial portion of its future compute demand away from Microsoft’s Microsoft Azure, which could have long-term strategic and financial consequences.

According to the report, a key concern is how the AWS arrangement is structured technically. Frontier reportedly relies on what is known as a ‘stateful’ runtime environment – systems that retain memory and context across interactions, allowing more sophisticated AI behaviour. Microsoft is believed to argue that even if these systems are architecturally different from traditional API-based access, they still effectively provide access to OpenAI’s models and should therefore fall under Azure’s exclusivity terms.

The Satya Nadella-led firm is said to be reviewing its contractual rights and exploring legal options, while also engaging in discussions with OpenAI to resolve the matter. The outcome may depend on how the revised 2025 agreement is interpreted, especially whether it formally relaxes exclusivity or only allows limited external collaborations. Meanwhile, it is important to note that despite the rising tensions, no lawsuit has been filed yet.

The entire scenario becomes even more significant considering the growing strategic partnership between OpenAI and Amazon. Last month, OpenAI revealed that Amazon is committing up to $50 billion, with $15 billion already allocated, as part of a latest $110 billion funding round that valued the AI firm at about $730 billion. Earlier, in November 2025, the Sam Altman-led AI company signed a $38 billion cloud computing agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support its AI systems over the coming years. More recent reports also suggest that OpenAI has partnered with AWS to deliver AI services to US federal agencies after securing the Pentagon’s controversial AI deal.

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