Nvidia is reportedly in talks to acquire a major PC maker. A report by SemiAccurate claims that the Jensen Huang-led company has been in discussions for over a year. While no company was named, Dell and HP are seen as likely options. And now, following the report, shares of both companies have moved higher, with Dell rising about 6% and HP gaining around 3%.

The market reaction clearly shows that investors are taking this possibility very seriously, even though nothing has been officially confirmed yet. A deal like this would be one of the biggest in the tech industry – not just because of how large it could be, but also because of what it would mean for Nvidia’s future plans. The potential move could be part of Nvidia’s broader efforts to grow beyond just making chips. The company, which is now at the center of AI growth, is increasingly expanding into other areas of technology.

Over the past few years, Nvidia has seen explosive growth driven by demand for its data center GPUs, which power AI training and inference workloads across cloud providers, enterprises, and governments. Its data center business now generates tens of billions of dollars annually and has overtaken its traditional gaming segment as the primary revenue driver.

However, despite its dominance in chips, Nvidia does not control the end devices where computing ultimately happens. That gap is where a company like Dell or HP becomes strategically relevant. Both firms rank among the world’s largest PC manufacturers, each holding a significant share of the global market and maintaining deep relationships with enterprise customers. Beyond personal computers, they also have strong server and data center hardware businesses, which align closely with Nvidia’s AI infrastructure focus. And an acquisition would effectively allow Nvidia to move into a vertically integrated model, combining chip design, system architecture, and end-user hardware under one umbrella.

The timing of the rumour is particularly notable, as there is also growing anticipation around Nvidia’s own CPU ambitions. The company has been developing ARM-based processors aimed at both servers and personal computers, potentially positioning itself as a competitor to traditional x86 players like Intel and AMD. And integrating those chips into devices produced by an acquired PC manufacturer could give Nvidia a powerful platform to compete directly with these companies and expand its ecosystem.

However, despite the strong potential benefits, there are still major challenges. Any deal involving Dell or HP would likely be worth tens of billions of dollars and could face intense regulatory scrutiny.

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