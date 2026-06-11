India’s largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services, has announced a global strategic partnership with AI firm Anthropic. Under the agreement, TCS will provide access to Anthropic’s Claude AI platform to 50,000 employees across engineering, finance, legal, sales and marketing functions, while also creating a dedicated business unit focused exclusively on building and deploying Anthropic-powered solutions for enterprise customers. The company will additionally receive early access to future Claude models as part of its role as a Global Premier Partner in Anthropic’s Claude Partner Network.

The partnership shows a broader shift underway in India’s $315-billion IT services industry, where companies are racing to adapt to the rise of generative AI. For decades, firms like TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCLTech grew through large-scale hiring and labour-intensive software services. However, advances in AI agents and coding assistants have raised concerns about the future of the traditional outsourcing model. In February alone, Indian IT stocks collectively lost more than $62 billion in market value after Anthropic introduced new AI-agent capabilities.

And now, TCS is positioning the Anthropic collaboration as a way to turn that disruption into a growth opportunity. Rather than limiting AI adoption to internal productivity tools, the company plans to jointly take AI solutions to market with Anthropic across heavily regulated industries like financial services, healthcare, life sciences, public services, telecommunications, aviation and medtech. The two companies intend to develop domain-specific AI applications, workflow automation systems, modernization tools and customer-experience platforms that can meet the strict compliance, governance and audit requirements often demanded by large enterprises.

The announcement is especially significant because it comes just days after TCS Chairman N. Chandrasekaran outlined the company’s long-term AI vision. He indicated that TCS expects hiring growth to slow as AI becomes more deeply embedded in business operations and suggested that, over time, the company could move toward a workforce structure featuring a large population of AI agents working along with human employees. The comments came against the backdrop of workforce rationalization at the company, with TCS reporting a net reduction of more than 23,000 employees during FY26, following earlier job cuts exceeding 12,000 positions.

Meanwhile, for Anthropic, the deal strengthens its rapidly expanding enterprise presence and deepens its commitment to India, which company executives have described as one of its most important markets globally. Earlier this year, Infosys entered into a similar partnership with Anthropic, while consulting giant Accenture expanded its own relationship with the company and committed to training around 30,000 employees on Claude.

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