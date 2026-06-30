The cyberattack on Tata Electronics has become one of the biggest security incidents to affect Apple’s supply chain in recent years, with confidential information related to the unreleased iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max reportedly leaking online. The exposed data includes internal supplier lists, component-level documents, engineering records and factory photographs, giving an unusually detailed look at Apple’s next-generation flagship months before its expected launch, reports Reuters. Unlike most Apple leaks that reveal only design changes or hardware specifications, this breach reportedly exposes how the devices are built and which companies are involved in making them.

The leaked documents reportedly identify several companies supplying parts for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and connect specific components to individual manufacturers. Apple publishes an annual list of its suppliers, but it does not reveal which company makes a particular part for a specific iPhone model. But now, the leaked files reportedly remove that secrecy by linking hundreds of components — including logic board chips, battery assemblies, camera modules and many other internal parts — to their respective suppliers.

Some of the documents also carry Apple’s internal security markings and project code names, suggesting they came from engineering and manufacturing systems rather than general procurement records. As per the report, the leaked archive contains documents related to suppliers like Qualcomm and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), both of which play important roles in Apple’s supply chain.

Another major part of the leak is a set of photographs that reportedly show iPhone 18 Pro prototypes going through drop-testing inside a Tata Electronics facility. The images are said to show gray-colored devices with Apple’s familiar triple-camera setup being tested for durability before mass production. However, Reuters said it could not independently confirm that the phones in the images were iPhone 18 Pro models, but a source familiar with the matter identified them as such.

Along with the photographs, the leaked archive reportedly includes manufacturing specifications, engineering documents, component layouts and other internal records that explain how Apple manages production, quality testing and supplier coordination before a new iPhone reaches the market.

Notably, the ransomware group World Leaks has claimed responsibility for the breach and allegedly published more than 200,000 confidential files, totalling around 630 GB, on the dark web. The leaked data also contains information linked to Tesla, Qualcomm and TSMC, including technical documents, manufacturing specifications and other confidential business records. After discovering the breach, Tata Electronics reportedly tightened its cybersecurity measures by restricting employee access to sensitive manufacturing systems, especially remote access, and launched a forensic investigation with the help of an external cybersecurity firm.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →