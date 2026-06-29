WhatsApp has started rolling out username reservations for its more than 3 billion monthly active users, marking one of the biggest updates in the app’s history. The Meta-owned messaging platform has begun allowing users to reserve a unique username ahead of the feature’s wider launch later this year. Since WhatsApp has billions of users across more than 180 countries, Meta expects many popular usernames to be in high demand. Opening reservations early gives users a chance to secure their preferred username before the feature becomes available to everyone.

Users who receive the update can reserve a username by going to Settings > Account > Username in the latest version of WhatsApp. Every username must be unique across the platform and contain 3 to 35 characters. If a username has already been taken, users will need to choose another one. The social media behemoth has also added a username suggestion tool to help people find available options. The feature is completely optional, so users who prefer using WhatsApp the traditional way can continue without creating a username. Usernames can also be changed later if needed.

Unlike social media platforms like Instagram or X, WhatsApp is not turning usernames into a public profile system. There will be no public username directory, and people will not be able to search for random users through usernames. Instead, someone must already know your exact username before they can message you. WhatsApp is also introducing an optional username key, an extra security code that users can enable to add another layer of protection. This is designed to reduce spam, fake accounts and unwanted messages while giving users more control over who can contact them.

The new feature changes how people can connect on WhatsApp. Since the app was launched in 2009, every account has been linked to a mobile phone number, meaning users had to share their number to start a conversation with someone new. With usernames, users will be able to share a unique ID instead of their phone number, making it easier to protect personal contact information. Phone numbers will still be required to create and verify a WhatsApp account, and existing contacts will continue to communicate as usual. However, for new conversations started through usernames, users can choose not to reveal their mobile number.

Meta is also taking steps to stop impersonation before the feature becomes widely available. Usernames linked to well-known celebrities, public figures, companies and organisations have already been reserved to prevent scammers from claiming them. Businesses and creators will also be able to reserve the same username they already use on Instagram or Facebook wherever possible. This will help maintain a consistent identity across Meta’s apps and make it easier for people to recognise official accounts.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →