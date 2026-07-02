Meta has created the new role of Chief Data Officer (CDO) for the first time and appointed Alex Schultz to the position. Schultz, who was serving as Meta’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), will now lead the company’s global data operations, AI analytics and data infrastructure.

“My focus in this new role will be helping transform how Meta learns and makes decisions in the AI era. That starts with building better data foundations, but extends all the way through AI-powered analytics, experimentation, research and decision-making. We’ve already made exciting progress—from Analytics Agent, now the most widely used AI agent inside Meta, to foundational work modernizing our analytics infrastructure—but I believe we’re only at the beginning of what’s possible,” Alex Schultz noted.

Schultz is one of Meta’s longest-serving executives, having joined Facebook in 2007, when the social media company was still in its early years. Over nearly two decades, he has helped build Meta’s analytics and data science capabilities while leading product growth and marketing initiatives. Since becoming Chief Marketing Officer in 2020, he has overseen global marketing, product analytics, consumer insights, competitive intelligence and creative teams, while continuing to manage the company’s analytics organization.

As Chief Data Officer, Schultz will focus on improving how Meta collects, manages and uses data across the company. One of his key priorities will be strengthening Meta’s data infrastructure and improving what the company calls the ‘context layer’ — the information and knowledge that helps AI systems better understand data, connect related information and produce more accurate responses. He will also work on expanding AI-powered analytics tools, improving data quality and making it easier for different teams across Meta to use data for faster and better decision-making.

As Schultz moves into his new position, Denise Moreno has been promoted as Meta’s new Chief Marketing Officer. Moreno has been with Meta for around 17 years and most recently served as Senior Vice President of Consumer Marketing and Growth. She has led marketing efforts for several consumer products, helped expand newer platforms like Threads, which has grown to more than 500 million users, and supported the launch and promotion of Meta’s AI-powered smart glasses and other consumer technologies.

The leadership change comes as Meta continues to invest aggressively in AI. The company has raised its 2026 capital expenditure guidance to between $125 billion and $145 billion, up from an earlier forecast of $115 billion to $135 billion, making it the largest infrastructure investment plan in the company’s history.

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