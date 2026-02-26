Amazon is said to be in talks to invest up to $50 billion in OpenAI, but the proposed funding would be subject to specific performance-based conditions tied to long-term strategic milestones. Under this plan, the e-commerce giant would commit an initial $15 billion, while the remaining $35 billion would depend on OpenAI either completing an initial public offering (IPO) or achieving a defined breakthrough toward artificial general intelligence (AGI) – reports The Information. The potential development comes months after the Sam Altman-led AI giant signed a massive $38 billion cloud computing agreement with Amazon Web Services to power its AI systems over the coming years.

If finalized, this arrangement would mark one of the largest corporate investments in artificial intelligence to date. However, the conditional nature of the deal clearly shows Amazon’s strategic caution. Rather than providing the full $50 billion upfront, the company is tying a substantial portion of its investment to milestones that could fundamentally reshape OpenAI’s valuation and technological capabilities.

The IPO route would allow the ChatGPT maker to offer shares to public investors, providing liquidity and a transparent market valuation. According to the estimates, OpenAI’s IPO could potentially value the company at up to $1 trillion, driven by widespread adoption of its AI tools, enterprise subscriptions, API revenue, and ongoing investments in infrastructure. Such a valuation would make the Sam Altman-led firm one of the most valuable technology companies in the world, and Amazon’s stake would offer not only financial upside but also strategic influence over the AI ecosystem.

In parallel, the alternative trigger, progress toward AGI, represents an even more transformative milestone. Notably, AGI refers to AI systems capable of performing a broad range of intellectual tasks at or above human levels, including reasoning, learning, and problem-solving across domains without task-specific programming. Therefore, achieving AGI would have profound implications not only for technology and business but also for societal structures, potentially redefining industries from healthcare and finance to transportation and scientific research.

Amazon’s potential $50 billion commitment also comes amid a wider surge of investment in OpenAI. Other major investors, including SoftBank and Nvidia, are reportedly exploring multibillion-dollar stakes, potentially adding tens of billions more to the company’s funding. If these investments materialize along with Amazon’s, OpenAI could raise over $100 billion in total private funding.

All this is happening when OpenAI is handling increasing cost burdens, similar to other AI rivals. The firm is expected to invest about $600 billion in compute infrastructure by 2030, including data centers, advanced AI chips, and related technologies. The situation becomes even more critical as OpenAI’s $500 billion Stargate infrastructure initiative, in partnership with Oracle and SoftBank, is reportedly encountering early setbacks, with disputes over leadership, ownership, and financing slowing its momentum.

