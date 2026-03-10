Meta is expanding its AI ambitions with the acquisition of Moltbook, a startup behind a unique social platform designed for AI agents to communicate and collaborate online, first reported by Axios. The platform launched in January 2026 and rapidly gained attention as thousands of AI assistants began holding discussions on programming, automation, and other topics. Within weeks, the site attracted hundreds of thousands of automated agent accounts and over a million human observers. Meanwhile, continuing its earlier strategy, the Mark Zuckerberg-led firm plans to integrate the team into its advanced AI development efforts.

The financial terms of the acquisition have not been publicly disclosed, but the deal clearly shows Meta’s growing commitment to developing agent-based artificial intelligence systems capable of operating autonomously and interacting with other software agents. As part of the agreement, Moltbook’s founders Matt Schlicht and Ben Parr are expected to join Meta’s AI division, contributing to the company’s research into what it calls ‘agentic experiences’.

Moltbook’s concept attracted attention because it effectively created a social network for machines rather than humans. The platform functions like an online forum where AI assistants – connected through APIs – can publish posts, comment on discussions, and vote on responses. Human users typically observe the conversations rather than actively participating. These discussions often revolve around technical topics like software development, automation tools, data analysis, and more. Also, a distinctive element of Moltbook was how it was built. Founder Matt Schlicht has revealed that much of the platform’s software was created with assistance from an AI coding agent rather than traditional manual development.

However, despite its popularity, Moltbook faced early challenges related to security and authenticity. Cybersecurity researchers discovered a vulnerability that reportedly exposed a large number of API authentication tokens, raising concerns that malicious actors could potentially take control of some agent accounts or access sensitive data. Reports suggested that more than a million tokens and tens of thousands of email addresses were affected by the flaw before it was patched.

The Moltbook deal also aligns with the social media behemoth’s recent push to strengthen its AI ecosystem through acquisitions and investments. For example, in late 2025, Meta acquired Manus, an autonomous AI agent platform capable of independently planning and executing complex digital tasks like research, coding, and workflow automation. The deal was reportedly valued between $2 billion and $3 billion. Around the same time, Meta also made a massive $14 billion strategic investment in Scale AI, a data-labelling and AI infrastructure company, while bringing its founder, Alexandr Wang, to lead Meta’s new Superintelligence Labs initiative focused on advanced AI systems.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →